Trump at memorial service for right-wing extremist Charlie Kirk - Gallery Donald Trump took the stage at a football stadium in Arizona after Erika Kirk. At the end he took her in his arms. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump (l.) kisses Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk on stage. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump hugs Erika Kirk. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson "I forgive him," Erika Kirk said of the shooter. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Kirk's death has deeply shaken the American right. Image: Keystone Thousands gathered outside the stadium in Arizona at dawn. Image: Keystone

In a football stadium, the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead, becomes a mixture of mourning, church service and political rally. And the dead man becomes a "martyr".

US President Donald Trump creates a moment at the memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead. He calls his widow Erika onto the stadium stage and takes her in his arms. She leans against his chest. The image has symbolic power: it is not just the grieving widow who is embracing Trump - but the entire movement in the right-wing conservative spectrum that her husband had helped to build.

Trump will also need these supporters in the future. The Republican has already left no doubt in recent days that he wants to link Kirk's death to his political goals. The memorial service is a catalyst for this. The US government is widely represented, with Trump's Vice President JD Vance also giving a speech.

Tens of thousands have already been drawn to the sports stadium in the state of Arizona at dawn. They are sad, but also angry. The violent, public death of someone they admired has left them deeply shaken. The memorial service is a mixture of a church service in an evangelical "megachurch" and a political rally.

The two have not been seen together for months: US President Donald Trump (l.) and Elon Musk at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Arizona on Sunday. Image: AP/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Well-known face of the American right

Kirk died almost two weeks ago at the age of 31. He had been speaking outdoors on a university campus in Utah when he was shot. The 22-year-old suspect is now facing the death penalty.

Kirk made a name for himself as an advocate of freedom of speech. With his organization Turning Point USA, which he founded in 2012 at the age of 18, he visited universities and challenged students - especially those with different political views - to debate. Critics accused him of having racist, homophobic, trans-hostile and sexist views. Over the years, Kirk rose to become one of the best-known faces of the American right.

During the election campaign, he helped Trump to become more popular among young people. He was considered a close confidant of Vice President Vance; Trump's eldest son Don Jr. said after the assassination that Kirk had been like a brother to him. Turning Point - which is now run by Erika Kirk - organized the memorial service and called for donations. The widow wants to continue the movement.

Trump uses Kirk for political agenda: Chicago

Trump, who takes to the lectern after an hour-long ceremony, also uses the speech for his political agenda - such as his fight against allegedly rampant crime in large cities. The president has been supporting his plan to deploy the National Guard in Chicago for some time, but has so far shied away from doing so. There is fierce resistance from the Democratic leadership of the city and the surrounding state of Illinois. Now Trump says that one of the last things Kirk said to him was the request: "Save Chicago".

Once again, the Republican is referring to the "radical left", whose rhetoric he had already blamed for the attack shortly after it happened. Kirk, Trump now says, is a "martyr for American freedom" who was "heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold-blooded monster".

It is also this kind of rhetoric that leads observers to believe that the assassination will become a lever for his government to restrict freedom of expression, the press and ultimately unwelcome opposition.

Erika Kirk forgives the murderer, others do not

In this context, Trump also explains the issue on which he disagreed with Kirk: How to deal with political dissenters. Kirk did not hate his opponents, but wanted the best for them, says the most powerful man in the world. He adds bluntly: "I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents and I don't wish them the best."

Trump then turns to Erika Kirk, who only moments before had tearfully forgiven her husband's alleged murderer and called for love instead of hate. "I'm sorry, Erika", Trump now says. Perhaps she could convince him that his stance was wrong. But he simply doesn't like his opponents.

It resonates again and again in the religiously charged speeches: Good versus evil. We are the good. And then there are "the others". Different speakers have different views on how to deal with these others. Some speakers have moderate tones, calling for unity. But there are also declarations of war.

Speakers from the ultra-right spectrum

"We will triumph over the forces of injustice and evil," says Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, for example. He explained that the tears over Kirk's death had turned into a "fire" that the "enemies" could not understand. He spoke of an "army" that had been created.

The list of speakers ranges from the US president to activists from the ultra-right spectrum who are known for spreading conspiracy narratives common in far-right circles.

In the end, each attendee can choose what they take away from the memorial service. A Fox News reporter asks a visitor what he thinks of the fact that Erika Kirk forgave the perpetrator. "Like Trump said, I probably couldn't have done it," the man replies. "But hey, she's a real Christian - more than I am, unfortunately."