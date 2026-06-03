In the midst of the war with Iran, US President Donald Trump has declared his willingness to meet with the country's head of state, Moshtaba Khamenei. When asked in an interview with the "New York Post", he said: "Yes, I would like to meet him - I would meet anybody."

ARCHIVE - US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to Air Force One at Morristown Airport. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Trump said there would probably be a meeting at some point, "depending on how everything develops". Whether the meeting will take place is questionable. Washington and Tehran have been hostile towards each other since the Iranian revolution in 1979.

Speculation about state of health

Khamenei continues to play a decisive role in the Iranian leadership, said Trump. So far, the US side seems to be getting along "quite well" with him, Trump said. However, the US president fueled speculation that Khamenei had been seriously wounded in the war.

"If you believe the stories, he's missing, well, a lot of parts".

Ever since Modshtaba Khamenei succeeded his slain father, there has been speculation about the 56-year-old's state of health. Iranian state media described him in a portrait as a "war invalid". He has not appeared in public since his appointment.