In the middle of the war, the son of the slain Ali Khamenei takes over the leadership in Iran. The war drives up the price of crude oil dramatically. And Trump says he will decide - together with Israel - when the war will end. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Donald Trump will decide - together with Israel - when the war with Iran will end, the US president said in a brief interview.

In the midst of the war in Iran, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been elected as the new religious and state leader.

The price of oil has risen to over 100 US dollars for the first time in years as a result of the Iran war.

The Israeli army continues its attacks on targets in Iran and Lebanon. Show more

The Islamic Republic of Iran has a new supreme leader. Israel and the USA have already issued threats. Meanwhile, the attacks in Iran continue - as do Tehran's counter-attacks.

Trump says he will decide together with Israel when the war with Iran will end

Donald Trump will decide together with Israel when the war with Iran will end, the US president said in a brief telephone interview with "The Times of Israel". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be involved in the decision, but Washington will have the final say, Trump continued. "I think it's a little bit mutual," Trump told the online version of the Israeli newspaper "We've talked about it. I will make a decision at the right time, but everything will be considered."

He has the final say on when the war against Iran will end, says US President Donald Trump. But Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have a say. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Khamenei's son becomes supreme leader in Iran

In the midst of the war in Iran, the son of the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been elected as the new religious and state leader. This was announced by the responsible election committee according to the Irna news agency and the state broadcaster Irib. The 56-year-old Modshtaba Khamenei was appointed by the so-called Council of Experts, the country's most important religious body. In this office, he will have the final say in all political and military matters. US President Donald Trump had recently already made it clear that he rejects Modschtaba Khamenei as the new head of state. His father was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on February 28.

After the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Modshtaba Khamenei takes power. (March 9, 2026) Image: Keystone/Iran state TV via AP

The Council of Experts did not hesitate for a moment "despite the acute war situation and the direct threats of the enemies", according to a statement published by Irna. The decision was made after "careful and comprehensive examinations".

The supreme leader in Iran has so far been the undisputed authority. He combines political power and religious legitimacy and ultimately determines the strategic direction of the state. According to state ideology, his power is based on the so-called "Velajat-e Faghih", the rule of an Islamic jurist. He is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, appoints key positions in the judiciary and military and controls powerful committees. There is no fixed term of office. Critics see the institution as a barely controlled position of power.

Modschtaba Khamenei has long been considered influential, but has hardly appeared in public in recent years. Only a few pictures of him are known. Many insiders in Iran have long speculated that he has exercised great influence in the shadow of his father. Among other things, he is said to have controlled affairs in the religious leader's office in the background. However, it is largely unclear exactly where he stands politically. However, the 56-year-old is likely to continue his father's relentless course for the time being. According to an analysis by the Atlantic Council think tank, he is considered a trusted actor of state repression. He is said to have played a key role in the suppression of protests during the Green Movement in 2009, which arose following allegations of electoral fraud in the presidential election.

In a telephone conversation with the news portal Axios a few days ago, Trump made it clear that he would not approve of the son of the slain Khamenei as the new head of state: "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran". Modshtaba Khamenei is a "lightweight", he said according to Axios.

Israel attacks again in Iran and Lebanon

The Israeli army is continuing its attacks on targets in Iran and Lebanon. The air force has launched a new wave of attacks against the infrastructure of the Iranian leadership in the center of the country, the army announced last night. In addition, the infrastructure of the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia in the Lebanese capital Beirut was attacked again.

Meanwhile, the army gave the all-clear for its own population after Iran had again fired rockets at Israel.

Oil price shoots far above the critical 100 dollar mark

The price of oil has risen to over 100 US dollars for the first time in years as a result of the war with Iran. In early trading, the price of Brent crude, which is the most important type of oil in Europe, rose by around 20 percent at times to USD 111 per barrel (159 liters). Stock market prices in East Asia slumped as a result.

Earlier, at the start of trading in Chicago, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the leading crude in the US, had jumped above the USD 100 mark - a price level last seen in 2022. At times, the price even rose to 111 dollars per barrel.

On Friday afternoon, Brent crude oil for delivery in May was still trading at over 90 dollars. Since the start of the Iran war just over a week ago, the increase now amounts to around 50 percent: at the end of February, the price was still around 70 dollars per barrel. Fuel prices have also risen significantly since then.

The fear of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz remains a key issue on the oil market. Since the American-Israeli attacks on Iran, hardly any ships pass through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. In peacetime, around a fifth of the global oil trade is transported through this strait every day. It is also very important for the transportation of liquid gas, for example from Qatar.

Stock exchanges in East Asia reacted to the rapid rise in oil prices with heavy losses. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index for 225 leading stocks plunged by more than 6 percent below the 53,000 mark in early trading. Around 25 minutes after the start of trading, the leading Asian index was down a whopping 3409.92 points, or 6.13 percent, at an interim level of 52,210.92 points.

The South Korean stock exchange also recorded heavy losses. In Seoul, the KOSPI temporarily fell by 378.55 points - or almost 7 percent - to 5200.17 points after the start of trading.