Does the financial situation of the Americans motivate him to reach an agreement with Iran? "Not at all": US President Donald Trump talking to journalists on Tuesday before his departure to Beijing. Image: Imago/ZUMA Press

US President Donald Trump emphasizes that the economic concerns of Americans play no role in his decisions on the Iran war. "I'm not thinking about the financial situation of Americans, I'm not thinking about anybody," he told his fellow countrymen.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is apparently unconcerned about the economic consequences for US citizens.

According to Trump, the economic situation does not motivate him to make a deal. "I'm not thinking about the financial situation of Americans, I'm not thinking about anybody."

The Iran conflict has led to rising energy prices and higher inflation. US consumer prices rose in April by the most in three years. Show more

Despite the high costs of the Iran war, rising energy prices and growing inflation, Trump does not feel under pressure to reach a quick agreement to settle the conflict with Iran. "The only thing that matters is that Iran doesn't get a nuclear weapon," Trump said on Tuesday before his departure to Beijing when asked by a journalist whether the economic situation was motivating him to make a deal. "I'm not thinking about the financial situation of the Americans, I'm not thinking about anybody."

According to the Reuters news agency, Trump's comments are likely to be met with criticism, as many believe that the government must weigh up geopolitical goals against the economic impact on Americans. In addition, concerns about the cost of living remain a key issue for voters in the run-up to the mid-term elections in November.

The Iran conflict has led to rising energy prices and higher inflation. In April, US consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in three years. They rose by 3.8 percent compared to the previous year. Experts had expected 0.1 percentage points less. Core inflation was also higher than forecast. The data led directly to rising yields on US government bonds and put additional pressure on sentiment on the US stock market.

Despite war: Iran's missile arsenal largely intact

According to US intelligence agencies, the time Iran would need to build a nuclear weapon has not changed since last summer - it is between nine months and a year. Iran denies that it is seeking nuclear weapons. However, Western states suspect that Tehran wants to develop the ability to build a bomb.

In addition: despite the fierce attacks by the USA and Israel at the beginning of the Iran war, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic still have the majority of their stocks of mobile launchers and missiles, according to media reports. The "New York Times" reports on findings by US intelligence services according to which Iran still has around 70 percent of its mobile launchers and around 70 percent of its missile arsenal. The "Washington Post" had already reported on a US intelligence analysis last week and cited similar figures.

The reports contradict the US government's claim that Iran has been largely defeated militarily by the war launched by Israel and the US at the end of February. Trump criticized the reporting on the Iran war on his Truth Social platform without naming specific articles. "When the Fake News claims that the Iranian enemy is doing well militarily against us, it is practically TRICK, in that it is such a false and even absurd claim."