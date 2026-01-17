US President Donald Trump is determined to acquire Greenland and is now increasing the pressure massively. Eight European countries will have to pay punitive tariffs from February 1 - because they oppose the plans.

If no agreement is reached, the tariffs will rise to 25 percent from June 1, the US President announced.

Donald Trump described the fact that several NATO states had sent soldiers to Greenland as a "very dangerous situation". Show more

While thousands are demonstrating against Trump's Greenland plans in Copenhagen, the US President wants to enforce his demand with tariffs against a total of eight European countries.

From February, he will impose tariffs of ten percent on goods from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland that oppose his demand for the USA to incorporate Greenland, Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social on Saturday.

If no agreement on a "complete and comprehensive purchase of Greenland" has been reached by June 1, he will increase the tariffs to 25 percent.

It remains unclear how Trump intends to legally justify the tariffs that have now been announced. He could also invoke economic emergency powers this time. However, these are currently being challenged before the US Supreme Court. In addition, Trump has mainly cited security policy rather than economic reasons for his annexation demands.

Trump criticizes NATO states

In the article, the US President repeated his assessment that the USA must possess Greenland for the security of the Arctic. He claimed that otherwise Russia or China would take over the island. The United States is now open to negotiations with Denmark and other nations.

Trump strongly criticized the deployment of soldiers from several NATO states. "Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland have traveled to Greenland for unknown purposes," Trump wrote. This is a "very dangerous situation" for the safety, security and survival of the planet. The tariffs would apply to all the countries mentioned.

EU Council President António Costa sharply criticized Trump's tariff announcement. "If we want prosperity, we need to open markets, not close them. We need to create zones of economic integration and not increase tariffs," he said after the signing of the free trade agreement between the EU and the South American Mercosur association of states in Paraguay when asked about Trump's move. "The EU has always been very resolute in its defense of international law - and of course especially in the territory of a member state."

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly claimed ownership of Greenland and justified this with US national security interests in the Arctic. There has been talk of buying the Arctic island, which belongs to Denmark, but Trump has not ruled out military force either.

Crisis talks between the USA, Denmark and Greenland took place in Washington this week - but there were no tangible results.

With material from the news agencies AP, DPA and AFP.