Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo on October 27. KEYSTONE

The USA is on course for war: Washington has not only deployed a bomber and an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean, but also special forces. One expert puts the probability of war at over 75 percent.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has apparently deployed the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to the Caribbean. The special unit can do that.

Other navy ships had already been deployed to the region.

Probability over 75 percent: Some experts and the media firmly expect the US military to launch an attack on Venezuela.

Trump hotel in Caracas? One expert describes three scenarios for how the tension could be released.

"We will kill them. They'll be like dead": Donald Trump talks about his crusade against drug smuggling. Show more

The USA is continuing its hunt for drug smugglers in the Caribbean undeterred: In the meantime, the US military has killed at least 43 people on ten boats in the process.

Alvin Holsey is - still - responsible for this, but the admiral is taking his hat off: the 60-year-old, who was supposed to take command of the United States Southern Command for three years, is throwing in the towel after one year.

According to "The Atlantic", Holsey expressed concerns about the attacks on drug smugglers, which is said to have led to a meeting with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that resulted in the admiral's resignation. The attacks in international waters are perhaps the least of the problems for the US armed forces.

"The USA is preparing for war with Venezuela"

The reason? "The Atlantic" calls a spade a spade: "The United States is preparing for war with Venezuela", headlines the magazine. This is not only suggested by the military preparations, but also by Donald Trump's rhetoric.

The US president did say that Venezuela's president had offered "everything" to avoid a conflict. "Do you know why?" he asked journalists at the White House on October 17. "Because he doesn't want any trouble with the United States," the 79-year-old answered himself, expressing himself less diplomatically than described.

Q: What could Maduro do? TRUMP: He's offered everything. You know why? Because he doesn't want to fuck around with the United States



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 17. Oktober 2025 um 20:16

Today, however, it looks as if Nicolás Maduro will still get into trouble. Perhaps the clearest indication of this is that the Pentagon has deployed the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment to the region. The Night Stalkers work with helicopters, drones and special forces to carry out special operations.

Probability of attack "over 75 percent"?

"I really believe that these people are the best rotor pilots in the world. They are the Formula 1 drivers of aviation," Steven Hartov, who has written a book about the elite unit's secret missions, tells the Guardian.

He continues: "If there's a mission that seems impossible because of the situation or the enemy's defenses - whether it's liberating an important target or taking out a particularly dangerous one - the Night Stalkers are the only ones who can do it." Will US soldiers soon be flying into Venezuela under cover of darkness to initiate Maduro's overthrow?

The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment of the US Armed Forces The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment of the US Armed Forces is deployed in sensitive operations: the unit was involved in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and also supported the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Image: U.S. Air Force Here, the special forces rappel down from an MH-6 Little Bird and storm a building via the roof: the unit has now allegedly been deployed to the Caribbean, which ... ... Venezuela's leadership will probably be a headache. Here, US soldiers from the Special Operations Aviation Regiment parachute from an MH-60 Seahawk. Image: U.S. Air Force The unit maintains a special version of the Blackhawk helicopter for air support: the MH-60M Defensive Air Penetrator has two miniguns and plenty of suspension points, ... Image: U.S. Air Force ... on which it can carry air-to-ground missiles and other weapons. Image: U.S. Air Force The special forces continue to use the MH-47 Chinook, from which they can not only jump out with the dog, but also ... Image: U.S. Air Force ... ... but can also climb back up via a rope ladder. In an emergency ... Image: U.S. Air Force ... a cable winch also helps to pick the soldiers up again. Image: U.S. Air Force Members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment with their MH-47G Chinook on board the USS Carl Vinson. Image: U.S. Navy When these gentlemen are taking off, it's probably best to stand aside. Image: U.S. Air Force The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment of the US Armed Forces The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment of the US Armed Forces is deployed in sensitive operations: the unit was involved in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and also supported the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Image: U.S. Air Force Here, the special forces rappel down from an MH-6 Little Bird and storm a building via the roof: the unit has now allegedly been deployed to the Caribbean, which ... ... Venezuela's leadership will probably be a headache. Here, US soldiers from the Special Operations Aviation Regiment parachute from an MH-60 Seahawk. Image: U.S. Air Force The unit maintains a special version of the Blackhawk helicopter for air support: the MH-60M Defensive Air Penetrator has two miniguns and plenty of suspension points, ... Image: U.S. Air Force ... on which it can carry air-to-ground missiles and other weapons. Image: U.S. Air Force The special forces continue to use the MH-47 Chinook, from which they can not only jump out with the dog, but also ... Image: U.S. Air Force ... ... but can also climb back up via a rope ladder. In an emergency ... Image: U.S. Air Force ... a cable winch also helps to pick the soldiers up again. Image: U.S. Air Force Members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment with their MH-47G Chinook on board the USS Carl Vinson. Image: U.S. Navy When these gentlemen are taking off, it's probably best to stand aside. Image: U.S. Air Force

"If there was a 'radar for the probability of US military action in Venezuela', I would say the probability at this stage is over 75 percent," Eva Golinger tells the British newspaper, "if not higher, because things have never escalated like this before."

"Carefully calibrated military message"

The American lawyer was an advisor to Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chávez: she thinks Trump is ready for war "because he believes his power is infinite". "I'm waiting for a text message or a phone call in the middle of the night that there was some kind of US intrusion or selective bombing."

Venezuela is at the center of Trump's interest, according to Golinger - "and that's pretty scary." Robert Evan Ellis sees the US deployment as "a carefully calibrated military message" that could end in three different scenarios, the adviser to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells the Guardian.

Trump is blowing up boats in the Caribbean to distract you while he lets Maduro cash checks from Big Oil. And the media isn’t telling the whole story. The White House lifted oil sanctions on Maduro to bribe him for his help deporting LEGAL TPS HOLDERS back to dictatorship.



[image or embed] — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@wassermanschultz.house.gov) 26. Oktober 2025 um 23:56

First: Venezuela's military overthrows Maduro "and solves the problem without the US". Second: Washington liquidates the president. Third: Trump lands a "substantial deal" that seals Maduro's end and gives US companies access to the country.

Trump hotel in Caracas?

The disadvantage of the latter point is that an undemocratic government would probably remain in power. The advantage for the US president would be that a Trump hotel "with a great golf course" in the capital Caracas could be the result. However, the South America expert cannot imagine Maduro remaining in power.

Nicolás Maduro's days at the helm of Venezuela are numbered, experts believe. Jesus Vargas/dpa

The Pentagon is continuing its deployment in the region: a US warship has docked in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain. Government representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and the USA stated yesterday that the warship would remain on site for joint exercises until October 30.

A senior military official from the island state told the AP news agency that the deployment had only recently been planned. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry described the military exercises in the waters of its neighboring country as a "serious threat" to the Caribbean region and a "hostile provocation" against Venezuela.

Missile destroyer on site - aircraft carrier approaching

The arrival of the guided missile destroyer USS Gravely complements the presence of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is currently approaching neighboring Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro criticized the relocation of the aircraft carrier as an attempt by the US government to stage "a new eternal war" against his country.

US warship docks in Trinidad & Tobago 🚢 amidst escalating tensions w/ Venezuela. USS Gravely joins USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group near Caracas, sparking accusations of "military provocation" & a planned "eternal war" by Pres. Maduro.



[image or embed] — News X (@news-x.bsky.social) 27. Oktober 2025 um 01:31

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, is considered a staunch supporter of the US military presence and the deadly attacks on suspected drug ships in the waters off Venezuela. However, many people in Trinidad and Tobago criticize the docking of the warship.

At a recent demonstration in front of the US embassy, David Abdulah, leader of the socialist Movement for Social Justice party, said: "There is a warship in Trinidad that will be anchored here for several days just a few miles from Venezuela - and in a situation where there is a risk of war," said Abdulah. "This is an abomination."

"We will kill them. They will be like dead"

When the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in the region, the US Navy will have about as many ships on the ground as Israel protected after the attack on Iran, according to The Atlantic: "The only thing you could use the aircraft carrier for is to attack targets on land, because they can't target small boats at sea as effectively," says Bryan Clark of the Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute.

How could the giant ship be used? "If you're striking inside Venezuela, the aircraft carrier is an effective tool because there are no bases in the region," Clark replies. Donald Trump himself fueled the speculation on October 23: "There will soon be a land operation in Venezuela," he announced.

Trump: "I don't think we're necessarily going to ask for a declaration of war, I think we're just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. We're going to kill them. They're going to be, like dead."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 23. Oktober 2025 um 22:27

The President wants to leave the House of Representatives out of the equation: "I'm not necessarily going to ask for a declaration of war. I think we will simply kill the people who bring drugs into our country. Okay? We're going to kill them. You know, they'll be like dead."