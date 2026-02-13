US President Trump increases pressure on Ukrainian President Zelensky. (archive picture) Bild: IMAGO/UPI Photo

US President Trump is demanding concessions from Ukrainian President Zelensky before the new peace negotiations with Russia. "Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyi has to get moving," Trump declared.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ahead of the upcoming peace negotiations, US President Trump is demanding concessions from Ukrainian President Zelenskyi.

"Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky must get moving or he will miss a great opportunity," explained Trump.

It remains unclear what consequences Washington would draw if Kiev does not give in on issues such as territorial cessions. Show more

US President Donald Trump has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make concessions in the negotiations for an end to the Russian war against his country. Trump told journalists at the White House: "Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelensky must get moving, otherwise he will miss a great opportunity."

The US government is thus increasing the pressure on Kiev ahead of a new round of negotiations, which according to Russia is planned for next week in Geneva. Selenskyj and other Ukrainian representatives had recently stated that the USA is aiming for a peace agreement by June.

According to a report in "The New York Times", the US government is focusing primarily on the upcoming US midterm elections. Trump wants to demonstrate a foreign policy success, and the government's focus could then shift more towards domestic policy. It therefore remains unclear what consequences Washington would draw if Kiev does not concede on contentious issues such as territorial cessions.