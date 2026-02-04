US President Donald Trump has clashed with a CNN journalist in the White House. It was triggered by a question about the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Trump responded with personal attacks.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump verbally attacked a CNN reporter after a question about the victims of the Epstein scandal.

The president called the journalist the "worst reporter" and accused CNN of dishonesty.

The broadcaster publicly backed its correspondent and spoke of professional reporting. Show more

US President Donald Trump clashed violently with CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins in the White House on Tuesday. The occasion was a question from the reporter about the legal investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the perspective of the victims.

Collins had asked Trump what he would say to those survivors who still feel they have not received justice. The President interrupted her several times and attacked her personally. He called Collins "the worst reporter" and declared that the news channel CNN had "no ratings because of people like you".

Trump added that he had "never seen Collins smile" and accused her of "not telling the truth". When the journalist replied that she was asking a question about Epstein's victims, Trump interrupted her again and spoke of a "very dishonest organization".

CNN backs reporter

CNN responded the same evening with a statement. A spokesperson explained that Collins is an "exceptional journalist" who reports daily from the White House and is valued by viewers worldwide as a reliable source.

The incident is one in a series of confrontational appearances by Trump towards female journalists. He had already verbally attacked a female reporter at another appointment in November. The White House defended these exchanges at the time by arguing that the President regularly faces "unrestricted questions" from the media.

Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also repeatedly attacks reporters personally. In January, she referred to a journalist as a "left-wing activist". She also threatened CBS News with a billion-euro lawsuit after a Trump interview.