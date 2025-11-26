A report in the "New York Times" has infuriated US President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Starting work at noon: Donald Trump is furious about his health and increasing fatigue, according to a report in the New York Times. He insults the co-author as "ugly" on social media.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The New York Times reports on the US president's failing health and increasing fatigue.

According to the report, Trump is not due to start work until midday,

Donald Trump reacts thin-skinned to the report and insults co-author Katie Rogers on social media as "ugly".

The US President's health has recently been the subject of much speculation. Show more

US President Donald Trump has reacted angrily to a report in the "New York Times" about age-related fatigue in the 79-year-old and also personally insulted the author. On Wednesday, Trump spoke of a "hate article" in his online service Truth Social. He insulted co-author Katie Rogers as "third-rate", saying she was "ugly, inside and out".

"I've never worked so hard in my life," Trump emphasized. "And yet the radical left-wing nuts at the soon-to-be-defunct New York Times wrote a diatribe about me that I might be losing my energy, when the facts show just the opposite." He referred to recent medical examinations, which were "perfect".

The "New York Times" explained that its reporting was accurate and fact-based. "Insults and personal attacks don't change that, and our journalists will continue to report on this administration despite intimidation tactics like this."

Appointments only in the afternoon

White House journalist Rogers and her colleague Dylan Freedman had noted: "At 79, Trump is the oldest person ever elected president, and he's aging."

They report that the president has significantly reduced his appearances and domestic travel since his first term in office (2017 to 2021) and now only attends most public appointments between noon and 5 pm.

According to this, the average working day of the US President should only begin at 12.08 p.m., as scheduling analyses show. Donald Trump appears increasingly tired and exhausted. The "New York Times" also published a well-known video on its website in which Trump appears to fall asleep during an appointment at the White House.

"The day will come when I have little energy"

There has been much speculation recently about the president's health. At the end of October, it became known that Trump had undergone an MRI - also known as an MRI scan. In July, the White House announced that Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency. Photos and video recordings repeatedly showed large bruises on Trump's hands, some of which were covered with make-up. His ankles were also clearly swollen.

During the election campaign, Trump had repeatedly described his predecessor Joe Biden of the Democrats as frail, senile and sleepy and, in contrast, declared himself to be in top shape. Trump himself has now admitted that the office is demanding. "The day will come when I have little energy," he wrote on Truth Social. But it happens to everyone in the end.

For years, Trump has portrayed himself as the victim of a press that is supposedly particularly critical and hostile towards him. Critics accuse him of discrediting female journalists in particular with his disparaging comments.