During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office on Wednesday, there was a heated exchange between President Donald Trump and NBC journalist Peter Alexander. The journalist asked a question about the luxury jet worth 400 million US dollars that Qatar is giving to the Trump government. The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that it was officially accepting the jet - despite harsh criticism. Before Alexander could finish his question, Trump interrupted him and called him a "terrible reporter" and a "disgrace".

TRUMP: His name is Peter Something. He's a terrible reporter.



PETER: If they're committing genocide, why invite him to the White House?



TRUMP: Quiet, quiet...



PETER: I'll be quiet, sure, but answer my question, though. https://t.co/zhjAzyEcWI — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 21, 2025

Trump threatened an investigation into NBC's parent company Comcast. "What are you talking about? You should get out of here," Trump yelled, as reported by several US media outlets and as seen on videos circulating on social media. "What does this have to do with the jet from Qatar?"

The president accused Alexander of trying to distract from the real issue. The government's decision to accept the jet had already caused displeasure among both political opponents and some of his supporters.

Trump's unsubstantiated accusations of racism against South Africa

The Trump administration argues that the gift is constitutional as it goes to the government and not directly to Trump. Furthermore, Trump would not use the jet as it would be given to his presidential library shortly before he leaves office.

Trump went on to criticize Alexander, saying, "You're a really terrible reporter. You don't have what it takes." He added that NBC and other media outlets such as ABC and CBS were spreading "fake news" and not reporting on important issues, such as the alleged "genocide" of white farmers in South Africa. Ramaphosa rejected Trump's unsubstantiated accusations during the meeting at the White House, as he has done several times before.

The Trump administration has targeted several media companies for their reporting since January. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), headed by Trump supporter Brendan Carr, has launched investigations into the broadcasters ABC and NBC.

Ramaphosa: "I'm sorry I don't have a jet for you"

At the end of the meeting, Ramaphosa jokingly apologized to Trump for not bringing an airplane as a gift. Trump, who sees nothing wrong with luxurious gifts from foreign heads of state, clearly didn't understand the point and replied: "I wish you had one, I'd take it." Ramaphosa then tried to steer the conversation in a different direction.

