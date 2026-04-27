US President Donald Trump went on a confrontational course with CBS journalist Norah O'Donnell in a "60 Minutes" interview broadcast on Sunday evening. Trump lost his temper and called the experienced presenter a "disgrace".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump insults a CBS journalist as a "disgrace" in a TV interview.

Triggered by quotes from the assassin's manifesto from the Correspondents' Dinner.

Media organizations see this as another example of Trump's aggressive rhetoric towards journalists. Show more

It was actually supposed to be about the attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. However, the conversation between US President Donald Trump and CBS journalist Norah O'Donnell on "60 Minutes" on Sunday evening quickly developed into an open exchange of blows.

O'Donnell confronted Trump with passages from the assassin's alleged manifesto. It contains serious accusations that apparently refer to the President.

Trump reacted immediately and sharply. According to the US portal Axios, he accused the journalist of deliberately spreading "the words of a sick person". At the same time, he firmly rejected the accusations contained therein.

"You are a disgrace"

The situation escalated further. Trump attacked O'Donnell personally and repeatedly referred to her as a "disgrace".

He also said that he had expected her to read out the passage "because you are terrible people".

O'Donnell countered that these were not her own words, but quotes from a document relating to the attack. Trump was not reassured by this and repeated his criticism.

Attacks on the media are not an isolated incident

The incident fits into a familiar pattern. Press freedom organizations have been accusing Trump of targeting journalists for years.

The Society of Professional Journalists has previously spoken of a "clearly recognizable pattern of hostility" that undermines the role of independent media.

The interview is directly linked to the attack at the correspondents' dinner in Washington. An armed man had opened fire there and was subsequently overpowered.

The alleged manifesto of the perpetrator is considered by investigators to be an important clue to the motive and planning of the crime.

In an interview, Trump himself expressed his conviction that the media's portrayal of him was unjustifiably linked to the statements made by the perpetrator.