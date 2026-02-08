  1. Residential Customers
Olympic Games Trump insults US freestyler: "Real loser"

Donald Trump has insulted US freestyler Hunter Hess after his comments about the current situation in the USA. (archive picture)
At the Olympic Games in Italy, there are always political statements about the current situation in the USA. President Trump reacts after statements from the US team.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US President Trump has insulted US freestyler Hunter Hess following his comments on the current situation in the United States.
  • Hess is "a real loser", said Trump.
  • It was a shame that Hess was there, Trump wrote.
US President Donald Trump has insulted US freestyler Hunter Hess following his comments about the current situation in the United States. Hess - "a real loser" - said he would not represent the USA at the Olympic Games, Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform. If that was the case, Hess should not have sought to be part of the US team. It was a shame that Hess was there, Trump wrote. "It's very hard to root for someone like him."

During the Olympic Games in Italy, there have already been several protests against the policies of US President Donald Trump - especially in view of the sometimes martial-sounding raids by the immigration authorities ICE against migrants. Shortly before the start of the Winter Games, British freestyler Gus Kenworthy posted a picture on Instagram with the words "fuck ICE" - according to Kenworthy, he peed the words in the snow.

The American freestyler Hunter Hess recently said that representing the USA at the moment evokes "mixed feelings". "If it aligns with my moral values, I feel represented. But just because I wear the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US right now."