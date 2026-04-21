Todd Blanche (r.) has represented Donald Trump in several criminal proceedings and is now the acting US Attorney General. To finally get the job, he has to prevail against other loyal Trump supporters. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Mark Peterson

Trump fires his Attorney General and makes no secret of what he is now looking for: an absolutely loyal enforcer figure. In Washington, the first hardliners are already scuffling.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the sacking of Pam Bondi, things are bubbling in Washington: who will be Donald Trump's new Attorney General?

The list of candidates reads like a who's who of MAGA hardliners.

Several Trump confidants sense their chance - and are aggressively positioning themselves. Show more

Donald Trump has never made any secret of his expectations of the Department of Justice. The US President has unequivocally called for action to be taken against people he sees as enemies. He entrusted Pam Bondi with this task at the start of his second term of office: the former Attorney General of the state of Florida was considered a loyal confidante of the Republican.

14 months later, Pam Bondi was already out of a job. Trump fired her at the beginning of April. On the one hand because of her zigzag course in dealing with the Epstein files, on the other hand, according to the New York Times, he was dissatisfied that Bondi had not used her office decisively enough to take legal action against his opponents.

Trump is looking for a political enforcer

Bondi has now been gone for more than two weeks: Trump has appointed her deputy Todd Blanche as acting head of the Department of Justice (DOJ). The 51-year-old had assisted Trump in several criminal proceedings between his two terms in office.

Pam Bondi led this Department with strength and conviction and I’m grateful for her leadership and friendship.



Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General.



We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing… https://t.co/ourLJWGAqv — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 2, 2026

According to the Washington Post, it is actually a foregone conclusion that Todd Blanche will be given the job of Attorney General on a permanent basis. This is because Trump is not necessarily looking for a traditional Attorney General, he is looking for a political enforcer. In other words, someone who is prepared to bring the ministry into line without compromise. Above all, you have to be loyal.

Power struggle in the Trump camp

Todd Blanche fulfills this requirement. But he is not the only one. And so a bitter power struggle has broken out in Trump's MAGA camp - between the US president's most loyal supporters. What they all have in common is that they are making a name for themselves by being tough on opponents and increasingly politicizing the formerly independent DOJ.

According to the Washington Post , two of them, Harmeet K. Dhillon and Jeanine Pirro, have used the past few days to give themselves a better starting position in the race for the post at the head of the Department of Justice. After all, this has become one of the most important posts in Trump's second term.

So who will be Donald Trump's new Attorney General? These are the most promising MAGA hardliners.

Todd Blanche - the loyal front runner

currently acting Attorney General

formerly Donald Trump's personal criminal defense attorney

was already considered a politically loyal confidant before his appointment

According to US media, is actively driving forward the restructuring of the Department of Justice Show more

Blanche is the classic Trump candidate: maximum loyalty and anticipatory obedience. After taking over from Pat Bondi on an interim basis, Blanche has cleaned up internally and installed his own people. And he is already actively pursuing investigations into Trump's opponents.

However, Blanche's apparent willingness to take an offensive political approach to the ministry is not meeting with undivided approval, even among Republicans. His closeness to Trump could become a problem in the Senate.

Conclusion: Todd Blanche goes into the race with an incumbency bonus and as the favorite. But his closeness to Donald Trump, of all people, could jeopardize his confirmation in the Senate.

Todd Blanche is currently acting head of the US Department of Justice. J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Harmeet Dhillon - the ideological hardliner

heads the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice

has made a name for herself as a conservative activist against "woke" programs

has radically restructured her department in terms of personnel and content Show more

Harmeet K. Dhillon represents the ideological core of Trump's movement. She combines legal experience with a clear political agenda - particularly in the fight against diversity programs and liberal social policy.

In doing so, she has secured Trump's goodwill and strikes a chord with the MAGA base, which she likes to address via X, as she regularly announces legal action - for example on voting rights issues and DEI programs. Several of her initiatives have been criticized from many sides or have failed in court.

Funding race, color, & national origin discrimination with @TheJusticeDept money? Not on @CivilRights’ watch!



After we notified the Illinois Student Assistance Commission that its program included unlawful DEI, it revised its law to make benefits available to everyone. #Winning… — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) April 16, 2026

Bottom line: Dhillon scores points with her brash style, especially among the MAGA base, but is highly controversial on Capitol Hill, both legally and politically. She may therefore be too risky a proposition for some Republicans in the Senate.

Harmeet K. Dhillon is a tough ideologue and is considered by observers to be Todd Blanche's fiercest rival. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Jeanine Pirro - the provocative spokeswoman

close Trump confidante with a direct line to the president

Former public prosecutor and judge in the state of New York

known as a long-time TV commentator on Fox News

public and vocal supporter of Trump Show more

Jeanine Pirro is less of a lawyer in the traditional sense and more of a political communicator. Her strength lies in publicly defending Trump's narrative and charging it with emotion. This makes her attractive to him.

People want law & order and we have a President willing to deploy law enforcement resources necessary to deliver it.



Unfortunately, local laws are emboldening youth crime by not allowing us to prosecute those under 18 who commit crimes during these teen takeovers. It’s ABSURD! pic.twitter.com/fSCykQunRd — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 1, 2026

But this is also precisely her problem: her highly polarizing nature and her proximity to political campaigns are likely to make her difficult to communicate in the Senate. As US Attorney for Washington D.C., she is leading investigations into the independent Federal Reserve - a clear attempt to discredit Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who has repeatedly opposed Trump.

Conclusion: Very loyal - but difficult to push through in the Senate. For many, Pirro would be the symbol of a final politicization of the Department of Justice. Republican Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina has already openly threatened to block the mandatory confirmation process.

Attorney General Jeanine Pirro has long been known as a supporter of US President Donald Trump. Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP/dpa

Three outsiders - one with a chance

Ed Martin is considered a political activist from the Trump camp with a clear ideological orientation. His strength lies in his network within the conservative movement, rather than in his legal experience at the highest level. He is therefore considered more of an outsider - interesting for the grassroots, but hardly capable of achieving consensus.

Stanley Woodward is a lawyer with connections in the Trump environment and experience in politically sensitive cases. However, he lacks the public and political clout that would be necessary for the post. His role is more that of an insider in the background than that of a public power player.

According to the Washington Post,Lee Zeldin was put forward as an option early on and, as an experienced politician, has a different profile: less legal, but politically established and media-savvy. He could be a compromising solution - especially in relation to the Senate. However, he lacks direct roots in the judiciary, which reduces his chances in the internal Trump competition.

Loyalty beats competence

Regardless of who wins the race for the coveted post of Attorney General, in the end it is not competence - in this case legal competence - that will be decisive, but how uncompromisingly Trump's agenda is carried through. However, Donald Trump does not have a clean bill of health.

The Senate must confirm his nominee. But in the meantime, even Republicans are announcing resistance to positions that are too extreme and want the Department of Justice to retain some independence from the political agenda in the White House.