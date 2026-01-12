5.35 am

In view of the mass protests in Iran against the authoritarian state leadership, US President Donald Trump is increasing the pressure on the Islamic Republic. "Iran wants to negotiate," he told journalists on board the government aircraft Air Force One. A meeting with Iranian representatives may be arranged, he said. In view of what is happening in Iran, however, the USA may have to act beforehand, Trump warned with regard to the ongoing protests. He did not specify what Iran would like to discuss with the USA.

US President Donald Trump speaks to journalists on board Air Force One on Sunday evening (local time). Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

"Iran has called, they want to negotiate," Trump said. They are tired of being beaten by the US, he said - probably with a view to the Israeli attacks on the Iranian nuclear program, in which the US military also participated last year. A journalist had initially asked Trump on the plane whether Iran might want to negotiate with the USA again about its controversial nuclear program. However, the reporter then asked in general terms whether Iran wanted to negotiate.

Trump is considering supporting the protesters in Iran with satellite internet. He wanted to speak on the phone on Sunday (local time) with tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX operates the Starlink service. Iran's state leadership has almost completely blocked internet access for the people, and telephone connections also appeared to have stopped working in some cases. This is intended to make communication between the demonstrators more difficult. It is also intended to suppress the publication of reports, photos and videos about the mass protests.

Prior to the attacks in Iran last year, Tehran's representatives had held indirect talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Iran's controversial nuclear program.