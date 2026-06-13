According to U.S. President Donald Trump, an agreement is scheduled to be signed this Sunday as part of efforts to end the war with Iran. Immediately afterward, the Strait of Hormuz is to be reopened, he wrote on his platform Truth Social. Trump did not provide any details on how and where the agreement is to be signed, nor by whom exactly. There was initially no confirmation from Iran, but also no denial.

Recently, signs had been mounting that a framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran could be reached soon. This is intended to serve as a starting point for in-depth talks between Washington and Tehran.

In his post, Trump emphasized that Iran would not receive any funds as part of this process. In due course, once things have settled down, they would go to Iran and recover Iran’s stockpiles of uranium. These would then be diluted and destroyed—“whether in Iran or in the United States.”

Earlier signs of an impending agreement

The Prime Minister of the mediating country, Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, had written on X a few hours earlier: “As finalization is expected within the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace agreement immediately thereafter.” Preparations are also underway for technical-level talks next week. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry posted on X that an electronic signing ceremony is planned for Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai also saw the possibility of an initial agreement with the U.S. on the matter in the coming days. “We have never been this close to an agreement, and it is therefore very likely that the memorandum of understanding will be finalized in the coming days,” Baghai said, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had previously stated that he saw a framework agreement within reach. “The Islamabad memorandum of understanding has never been this close to being finalized,” he wrote on X. An initial and, so far, only round of direct negotiations had taken place in Islamabad; a second meeting did not materialize despite several attempts by the U.S.

Before Araghchi, Trump had announced progress in negotiations with Iran regarding an end to the war. A signing is likely to take place, “perhaps in Europe,” he said Thursday at the White House.

What is known about the agreement

According to a senior U.S. official, in addition to opening the Strait of Hormuz, the agreement calls for the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program. “Third, it will result in the United States receiving the enriched material. We are reaching an agreement that this material will be destroyed on site and subsequently removed from the country.” Exactly how this is to take place is the subject of further negotiations, which are to take place within 60 days.

Frozen Iranian assets abroad could be released—but, according to the U.S., only if the country has first provided reciprocal measures. Accordingly, no assets would be released upon the signing of a framework agreement. If Tehran cooperates accordingly, sanctions could be eased in the future. From now on, Tehran is prohibited from financing terrorist groups.

Recent repeated exchanges of fire

Representatives from Washington and Tehran have been negotiating for weeks to bring a permanent end to the war. The U.S. and Israel had started it in late February with their attacks on Iran; Iran’s armed forces responded with missile and drone strikes on targets in Israel and throughout the Gulf region.

The war sent shockwaves felt around the world—especially because of the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping traffic through the strait had largely ground to a halt since the war began, which drove oil prices up significantly.

A ceasefire has technically been in effect for over two months, but there have been several instances of mutual shelling since it took effect. Ironically, in the days leading up to Trump’s announcement, the intensity of the attacks had increased again, fueling concerns of a return to open conflict.