In a new post on the Truth Social platform, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Iran to rein in its “highly paid proxies” in Lebanon. He said they must immediately stop stirring up trouble. “If they don’t, we will once again hit Iran very hard,” Trump threatened.

Although Trump did not mention the Lebanese Hezbollah militia by name, referring instead to so-called “proxies,” the group is considered Tehran’s most important political and military partner in Lebanon, as well as its most significant instrument of influence.

The ongoing fighting in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel has repeatedly caused serious friction between the U.S. and Iran, as the bilateral framework agreement between Washington and Tehran also calls for an end to military conflicts in the region—including in Lebanon. Trump has also criticized Israel in the past following military operations in Lebanon. Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of violating the ceasefire in effect there.