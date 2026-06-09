According to US President Donald Trump, Iran has shot down a US military helicopter. The USA must necessarily respond to this attack, he announced on his Truth Social platform. Trump left open what exactly this response would look like. Two pilots of the downed Apache helicopter were unharmed and safe.

According to the US regional command Centcom on Tuesday morning (local time), US forces had rescued two crew members of an AH64 attack helicopter. The attack helicopter had crashed during a patrol mission in the waters off the coast of Oman. "The soldiers were safely rescued within about two hours and are in stable condition." According to Centcom, the cause of the crash was still unclear at the time.