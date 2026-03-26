Following a denial from Tehran, US President Donald Trump once again speaks of ongoing negotiations with Iran. Israel launches "large-scale" attacks in large parts of Iran. And Germany is "ready to secure any peace". These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a denial by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US President Donald Trump has once again spoken of ongoing negotiations with Iran.

According to the Israeli army, it has carried out "large-scale" attacks in large parts of Iran.

The United Arab Emirates have been attacked with missiles and drones from Iran.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has held out the prospect of Germany contributing to securing a ceasefire in the Iran war. Show more

Donald Trump once again reports on ongoing talks with Iran. The Iranian leadership denies negotiations and says it rejects dialog.

blue News summarizes what happened on Thursday night (26.3.).

Trump: Iranian negotiators are afraid of being killed by "their own people"

Following a denial by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US President Donald Trump has once again spoken of ongoing negotiations with Iran. "They are negotiating, by the way, and they really want to reach an agreement," Trump said on Wednesday (local time) at a dinner for Republican members of Congress in Washington. "But they're afraid to say that because they think they'll get killed by their own people."

Trump added: "They're also afraid of being killed by us." The US President also repeated his claim that Iran would be "decimated" in the war. He accused the opposition Democrats of trying to "distract from all the tremendous successes we are achieving in this military operation." Alluding to Democratic calls for the Trump administration to seek congressional approval for the war against Iran, the US president added: "They don't like the word 'war' because it would require approval, so I'm going to use the word military operation."

Rescue workers in Tehran search for survivors in rubble after an airstrike. (March 25, 2026) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Iran

According to the Israeli army, it has carried out "large-scale" attacks in large parts of Iran. The "infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime" was targeted, the Israeli army said on Thursday morning. Among other things, the Israeli armed forces attacked the city of Isfahan in the center of Iran.

United Arab Emirates report missiles and drones from Iran

According to the Emirati Ministry of Defense, the United Arab Emirates have been attacked with missiles and drones from Iran. The Emirati air defense "is currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the ministry said on Thursday morning in the online service X.

Pistorius: "We are ready to secure any peace"

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has held out the prospect of Germany contributing to securing a ceasefire in the Iran war. "This war is a catastrophe for the world's economies. The effects are already clear after little more than two weeks," he warned at a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in the capital Canberra.

A diplomatic solution was needed "as quickly as possible", said Pistorius. He addressed this demand primarily to Iran, but also to the USA. "We have not been consulted before. It is not our war. And that's why we don't want to be dragged into this war, to make that crystal clear," said Pistorius.

Instability in the Middle East region would have an impact on the entire world. "And that is why we are prepared to secure any peace," said Pistorius. And: "If we come to a ceasefire, we will discuss every effort to secure peace, especially to secure free maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz."