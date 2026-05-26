According to US President Donald Trump, the uranium already enriched in Iran should be destroyed in the USA or at another location. It would either be handed over to the US "immediately" to be brought to the United States and destroyed there, or destroyed on site or elsewhere in cooperation and coordination with Iran, the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform. The process should be supervised by nuclear energy experts, Trump said - and referred to the "Atomic Energy Commission". It was initially unclear whether he was referring to a US authority or possibly the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It also remained unclear whether Trump was reflecting the current status of negotiations on a possible framework agreement for an end to the Iran war - i.e. whether it is only a demand that the US government has made in the talks so far or whether it could already be an agreed part of the deal. The handling of around 400 kilograms of Tehran's highly enriched uranium is a central point of contention in the negotiations. At the weekend, Trump announced that a framework agreement had been "largely" negotiated.

Israel and the USA went to war against Iran together on February 28. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that in a telephone conversation with Trump the previous evening, both had agreed "that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat". This means that Iran's uranium enrichment facilities must be dismantled and stocks of highly enriched uranium removed from the country.