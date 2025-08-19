At the special summit in Washington on the Ukraine war, Donald Trump once again made headlines. From a faux pas with the Finnish president to an open microphone - an overview of the most curious scenes.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A special summit on the war in Ukraine took place in Washington on Monday.

In addition to Selenskyj, Merz, Macron and Meloni were also present.

Trump caused a stir with several remarks and mishaps. Show more

On Monday, numerous heads of state and government met in Washington for a special summit on the war in Ukraine. Among the participants were US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The talks were limited to political discussions. Trump in particular provided some curious moments. For example, he did not recognize Finnish President Alexander Stubb, even though he was sitting directly in front of him. In another scene, he revealed in front of live microphones: "I know he's crazy" - referring to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Other top politicians also provided small sideshows. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, for example, bluntly expressed her opinion on the international press to journalists.

blue News has summarized the seven most unusual scenes from the summit in a video - from diplomatic mishaps to remarks that were not intended for the public.

