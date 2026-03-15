Trump wants to redirect the flow of visitors to the White House. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Donald Trump wants to put his government headquarters in a better light. A new visitor center should avoid long queues - and end right next to the new ballroom.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In addition to a new ballroom at the White House, US President Donald Trump is also planning an underground visitor center.

Security checks for tourists and visitors are to take place there in future.

The 3000 square meter facility under Sherman Park is to replace the previous temporary checkpoints. Show more

In addition to a grand ballroom, US President Donald Trump also wants to have an underground visitor center built at the White House in Washington. In future, tourists, travel groups and visitors to major events are to go through the mandatory security checks there before being allowed to enter the grounds of the government headquarters in the US capital.

Plans for the construction project, which is due to start in August and take two years to complete, were submitted to the relevant planning commission on Friday and published on the Internet.

The more than 3,000-square-metre facility is intended to put an end to a permanent temporary structure that seems to suit neither the requirements of the present day nor the taste of the President, who prefers a more opulent look. At present, visitors have to pass through container-like security posts and tents to access the grounds of the seat of government. This can lead to long queues, especially at major events - and the makeshift checkpoints don't look particularly stylish either.

Completion planned for summer 2028 - costs unclear

Now the entire procedure is to be moved underground for the most part, more precisely: under Sherman Park with the monument to the US Civil War general of the same name on the south-eastern corner of the government grounds. After the security check, visitors would in future be led back into the daylight via escalators - and practically come out right next to the new ballroom, which Trump wants to have built for hundreds of millions of dollars despite massive protests. Planned completion of the visitor center: July 2028, six months before the end of the Republican's second term in office.

On April 2, the planning commission led by the president's advocates will discuss the project. A decision on the future of the ballroom is also to be made at the same meeting, following tens of thousands of responses - most of them critical - to the public announcement of the project.

The government has now put the costs at around 400 million US dollars (350 million euros) - twice as much as originally estimated. It is not known how expensive the new visitor center is likely to be. US media tried in vain to obtain a statement from the White House.