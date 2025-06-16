This year's G7 summit is a test for the group. dpa

The G7 group sees itself as a community of values of Western democracies. But now Trump is back, and the shared values are no longer in good shape. The potential for conflict is great.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The G7 summit in Canada begins with tensions caused by Trump, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East crisis.

A common line is hardly possible due to political differences.

Instead of a declaration, there are only minor statements on uncontroversial topics. Show more

Overshadowed by a new war, the first summit of the G7 group since Donald Trump's return to the White House begins in Canada. The US President was the last of the G7 leaders to land in Calgary on Sunday evening (local time). Today he is due to give a speech on global economic policy at the first working session at the meeting venue in Kananaskis in the Rocky Mountains.

The aim of such summits is actually to find a unified political line among the participants. But is this possible in this situation? The uncertainty and potential for conflict at this year's meeting of leading democratic economic powers is high - especially in view of the war in Ukraine and the new escalation in the Middle East.

The further the G7 countries drift apart on the major conflicts, the greater the risk that the meeting could lose its political significance. US President Trump has a tendency to go it alone and make unexpected advances. This complicates the deliberations at the G7 summit.

Expectations have already been lowered in advance and there will be no joint final declaration. However, Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for whom it is likely to be the first major international test, and co. still want to talk about important topics. These aspects are likely to be particularly exciting:

The conflict between Israel and Iran

The new escalation in the Middle East is also a major concern for the G7 leaders. Many talks are likely to revolve around the question of how to prevent even worse things from happening and how to get back to talks. Trump said shortly before his departure to Canada that it was time for both sides to come to an understanding. There was a good chance of this. At the same time, he said with regard to Israel and Iran: "Sometimes they have to fight it out."

And the EU? In a declaration published by the member states at the weekend, it states that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. At the same time, it is made clear that the EU believes that lasting security can only be achieved through diplomacy and not through military action. Whether the G7 partners can agree on a common course or even a joint diplomatic initiative is questionable.

The war in Ukraine

The G7 partners have so far agreed that Russia can only be persuaded to give up its war of aggression by providing strong and decisive support to Ukraine. The fact that the USA has no longer clearly pursued this line since Trump's return to the White House has caused great concern among the other participants in the group for months. At the summit, the Europeans now want to try to bring him back in line.

The aim now is to advance the negotiation process on a ceasefire initiated by Trump, said Merz before his departure to Canada. "Ukraine has developed proposals for this with our support, while Russia continues to play for time and brutally wage war." In order to bring Moscow to the negotiating table, additional pressure is needed - via sanctions. The Europeans are also hoping for this from Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is also expected to attend the summit as a guest on Tuesday; there is also to be a meeting with just him and Trump. He has already called on the G7 to increase the pressure on Russia.

Dispute over tariffs, agreement on coveted raw materials

The talks on economic policy at the summit are also likely to be rather awkward. In the opinion of the other G7 countries, US President Trump's tariff decisions clearly violate the principles of an open, liberal and rules-based economic order propagated by the group. The big question is how this can be addressed without provoking a major dispute and causing the summit to fail.

It is therefore conceivable that the group will focus its working sessions on topics where there are still common interests. For example, the member states all want to become less dependent on raw materials from countries such as China - especially when it comes to materials such as rare earth ores, which are important for energy-saving applications or modern information and communication technologies.

What falls by the wayside

The G7 of leading democratic industrialized nations includes Japan, France, Italy, the UK and the European Union in addition to host Canada, the USA and Germany. For many years, the group also saw itself as a pioneer in the fight against climate change and global poverty.

However, due to Trump's lack of interest in these issues, the group could become irrelevant in these areas in the coming years. The Oxfam organization fears that the G7's development aid expenditure for 2026 could fall by 28% compared to 2024.

Against the backdrop of Trump's policies, a comprehensive joint final declaration will also be dispensed with this year. However, in order to prevent the G7 from appearing completely incapable of taking action, host Canada wants to have several smaller statements on non-controversial topics adopted. One of these is to be dedicated to the fight against forest fires, for example. These are also an important issue for Trump - even though he has repeatedly doubted that they are caused by climate change.

Partner program with gondola and chocolate

Merz's wife Charlotte is also present in Kananaskis. This is a special feature of the G7 summits, as there is usually a program for the partners. Canada's head of government and host Mark Carney also arrived accompanied by his wife Diana Fox. Charlotte Merz and the other companions will then take a gondola ride to the summit of Sulphur Mountain and taste chocolate from a local chocolatier, among other things, according to a spokeswoman for the German government.