Cheers break out at Donald Trump's appearance at the Super Bowl. Not so with music superstar Taylor Swift. She is booed mercilessly.

Donald Trump 's reaction was different: when the US president appeared in the stadium, a huge cheer erupted.

Singer Taylor Swift supported her partner and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl - and was loudly booed by the opposing Eagles fans.

When the singer appeared on the giant screens during the North American Football League (NFL) final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, she was immediately booed by the predominantly Eagles fans during a break in the first quarter. Swift, who was sitting next to rapper Ice Spice, grimaced when she realized that the crowd's reaction was directed at her.

Donald Trump's reaction was different: when the US president appeared in the stadium, a huge cheer erupted. "I thought it would be a good thing for the country if the president was at the game," the Republican told Fox News in an interview broadcast a few hours before the game on Sunday (local time). "It's a day to remember."

Trump disappears without a trace

When Trump was shown on the video screen, loud cheers could be heard, with only a few whistles mixed in. Trump said that his visit was about "bringing the country together". However, there was only one way to do this: "Success will bring the country together." As an example, he cited his decree to prohibit trans people from competing in women's sports: "Men will no longer play against women in sports. That's ridiculous."

Trans people or transgender people are people who do not identify with the gender ascribed to them at birth. Critics point out that sports organizations have already developed differentiated rules and see the measure as an expression of political polarization rather than a suitable solution. Experts also warn of negative consequences for the mental health of young people affected.

Trump did not remain part of the spectacle for long. During the half-time break, the US President disappeared without a trace - and never returned. It remained unclear whether he had traveled back to Washington ahead of schedule.