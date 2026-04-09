ARCHIVE - Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte (l) and US President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa Keystone

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has played down criticism from alliance partners of US President Donald Trump's war against Iran.

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In an interview with US broadcaster CNN, he denied the question of whether there is a prevailing opinion among the allies that the war is illegal under international law. "Nato has always taken the view that weakening nuclear capabilities and ballistic missiles is of crucial importance," said Rutte with regard to Iran.

Rutte had met with Trump in the White House shortly beforehand. He described the meeting as a "very open discussion between two friends". Trump had shown himself to be "clearly disappointed" with the transatlantic alliance and several partner states. Rutte did not say whether and to what extent a possible withdrawal of the United States from the defense alliance was discussed.

In recent days and weeks, Trump's statements had stoked fears of the USA leaving the alliance. Trump criticized what he saw as a lack of support from NATO partners for the war against Iran. The US Senate would have to approve a NATO withdrawal with a two-thirds majority - which is considered highly unlikely.