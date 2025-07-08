Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. With this proposal, Netanyahu wants to highlight Trump's commitment to the Middle East conflict. The scene in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Netanyahu was a guest of Trump for the third time - this time there was a festive dinner at the White House.

The long table was sumptuously laid, but there were no political results.

Instead, Benjamin Nentanyahu had a surprise in store for Trump. He nominated the President of the United States for the Nobel Peace Prize. Show more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was Donald Trump's guest for the third time. There was a lavish dinner at the White House, but there was no breakthrough in the Gaza war or new peace talks.

Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

Instead, Netanyahu presented his host with a special surprise: he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Self-praise instead of a solution

Trump was touched and visibly surprised. The scene showed once again how Trump's foreign policy works: lots of show, big words, but little interest in complicated details.

The main thing is to get applause - and maybe a Nobel Prize.

