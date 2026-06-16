U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at a return to oil sanctions against Russia, which have been temporarily suspended. “We will soon be in a position to do that,” the Republican told reporters at the G7 summit on Lake Geneva.

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the podium after a group photo of the heads of state and government of the G7 countries and invited nations during the G7 summit. Photo: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

He justified this by noting that oil is flowing again. However, he did not specify a possible timeline. It remained unclear whether Trump merely intends to return to the status quo regarding the sanctions or whether he is aiming for additional sanctions designed to harm Russia.

With the Iran conflict, energy prices had skyrocketed worldwide due to the Strait of Hormuz being effectively blocked. The strait is crucial for oil transport. The U.S. subsequently temporarily eased its sanctions on Russian oil and extended the relief several times. In mid-May, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 30-day extension.

Specifically, the temporary exemption applies to Russian oil that was already on tankers at sea at that time and was permitted to be sold as a result of the easing of sanctions. The U.S. hoped this would stabilize the crude oil market.

Critics had argued that this would financially strengthen Russia. The Kremlin uses revenue from the oil industry to finance its war against Ukraine. U.S. sanctions targeting the Russian oil sector have been in place for years. Countries and companies that do business with Russia could normally run the risk of becoming targets of sanctions themselves.