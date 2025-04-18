Hardly manufactured in the USA: Trump's tariff policy affects small businesses who now fear for their business. IMAGO/imagebroker

Trump repeatedly emphasizes that he is fighting for ordinary people, their jobs and their income. But now small businesses are complaining about Trump's tariffs because they have the opposite effect on them and their employees.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump justifies his tariffs by saying they would benefit ordinary people.

But now a number of small businesses are suing the government and its tariff policy.

Only Congress has the right to impose tariffs, they argue.

Trump is invoking an emergency law that gives him the right to take economic measures. This national emergency is the US trade deficit. Show more

"I'm proud to be the president for the workers, not the outsourcers; the president who stands up for Main Street, not Wall Street; who protects the middle class, not the political class; and who defends America, not the trade cheats around the world." So Trump spoke on April 9, a week after presenting his tariff bill to the rest of the world in the White House garden.

In US business parlance,Main Street is a synonym for small businesses, for stores where many people shop and where people without higher education earn a modest living. Main Street is the economic antithesis of Wall Street, i.e. the large companies that finance themselves via the capital market and the well-paid managers who drive big business forward.

But now Main Street is turning against Trump. At least that's how the US press, which is critical of Trump, sees it. A number of small businesses have filed lawsuits against the US government for imposing tariffs without the approval of Congress.

Even Trump's 90-day deadline does not change the concerns of these companies that the tariffs could severely damage their business.

Tariffs are the prerogative of Congress, not the President

Five small businesses have joined their concerns in a class action lawsuit: a New York wine and liquor store, an online fishing supply store in Pennsylvania, a plastic pipe manufacturer in Salt Lake City, a producer of electronic musical instruments and electronics kits in Virginia, and a women's cycling textile brand in Vermont.

The Trump administration is also aware that the president is not authorized to set import tariffs. That is why it is invoking an emergency law called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This was enacted in 1977 and is primarily used as a legal basis for imposing economic sanctions.

The US Congress itself writes about this law from the very first lines: Some questioned whether the implementing provisions were robust enough, given the broad economic powers IEEPA confers on the President if he deems a national emergency exists.

Put more simply: The government, and specifically the president, could use this law as a blank check to extend their power into areas that are not theirs under the Constitution.

Is a trade deficit a national emergency?

This is precisely the accusation made by the five plaintiffs, or rather the Liberty Justice Center law firm representing them. Trump argues that the trade deficit is the emergency that justifies his actions. The plaintiffs' lawyers counter that a goods import surplus is neither a national emergency nor does it threaten the security of the people in the USA.

The USA has been living with a trade deficit for decades. The civil rights lawyers do not accept that this is now a state of emergency. In addition, the government has also imposed tariffs on goods from countries with which the USA has no trade deficit at all.

Further lawsuits against the customs order

A company from Florida that sells imported agendas is also suing against the use of the emergency law as a justification for tariffs, as reported by CBS News. The government has bypassed Congress and exceeded its authority, argues the law firm New Civil Liberties Alliance.

In addition, two members of the Blackfeet tribe are suing the government for imposing tariffs on imports from Canada. One of them is a state senator from the state of Montana, the second a rancher from the Blackfeet reservation, writes Montana Free Press. They also argue that only Congress has the right to impose tariffs.

The small businesses also have the National Retail Federation on their side. Although it is not taking legal action against the tariffs, it explains in detail on its website that tariffs endanger the retail trade and consumers in the USA.

Trump is convinced that the new tariffs will benefit Main Street businesses. He obviously no longer has their full backing. It is not yet clear whether the small businesses complaining are the exception or the tip of an iceberg that is turning away from Trump. The question of whether the US government is violating the constitution with its customs decrees will be heard by the courts in the foreseeable future.