A brief offline interlude - and the web goes berserk over Trump. Blogs, bots and memes pounce on the speculation. Our video shows why Donald Trump remains a special case when it comes to "death notifications".

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump, the President of the United States, disappears from the web for just a few days and the internet is already in an uproar.

Silence becomes a spectacle as politicians, the media and trolls use every pause to spread uncertainty and create chaos.

Even death rumors are a power play with Trump. The video shows why he plays a very special role in such cases. Show more

Suddenly Donald Trump is offline - no posts, no videos, no sign of life. The internet immediately boils over: Is he dead? Rumors, clicks and trolls ensure that even brief radio silence causes an uproar, while memes and conspiracy communities further fuel the chaos.

When silence makes headlines

But there is more to the turmoil than a simple misunderstanding: political opponents, the media and the internet are using the silence to spread uncertainty - and even Trump can benefit from it.

Our video explainer shows why he is a very special case when it comes to "death notifications".

