Unusually clear words from Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Israel for its actions in Lebanon. At the G7 summit in France, he called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take on more responsibility.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has criticized Israel for its actions in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The US president said too many people were dying and that not every residential building should be destroyed just to target individual fighters.

At the same time, Trump described Hezbollah as a “pain in the neck” and emphasized his close relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel must act more responsibly in the war against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must show more responsibility with regard to Lebanon.”

Trump said this today during a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian, France. “I am not happy with how Israel has behaved toward Lebanon and Hezbollah,” Trump said.

Trump:



If it weren't for the United States of America, Israel would not exist right now.



Every smart person in Israel knows that. pic.twitter.com/Rx8a0y4NdU — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026

Israel has been fighting Hezbollah “for too long” and “too many people are being killed,” Trump said regarding the war, in which approximately 3,800 people were killed and about 11,700 others were injured in Lebanon. “You don’t have to bring down a residential building every time you’re looking for someone. Because there are many people in those buildings, and they’re not all Hezbollah,” Trump said, referring to Israel’s attacks.

Hezbollah, the “little pain in the neck”

The war in Lebanon is considered one of the biggest hurdles to the framework agreement in the Iran conflict. Iran—Hezbollah’s most important supporter—has declared that new Israeli attacks on Lebanon and further occupation of the territories would be considered a violation of the agreement. However, Israel does not intend to withdraw its ground troops from the occupied territories in the neighboring country for the time being, with the stated goal of protecting its own population in northern Israel from further attacks by the militia.

Trump criticizes Israel's methods in Lebanon:



You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you are looking for somebody.



There are a lot of people in those houses, and they are not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. pic.twitter.com/k8ZjL5Kx4L — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026

At the same time, Trump described the conflict in Lebanon as a “small war” compared to the “big” war with Iran. “But we have this little pain in the neck out there that’s constantly showing its ugly face, and it’s Hezbollah,” Trump said.

“Without me, there would be no Israel”

Trump described his relationship with Netanyahu as “incredible” and “very effective.” Israel would have been “blown to smithereens” long ago without him, Trump said, referring to Israel’s long-standing conflict with its arch-enemy Iran. “Without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel,” Trump said.

Speaking at the G7 summit, President Trump says he's "not happy with the way Israel has handled themselves with Lebanon" as he discussed the proposed peace deal with Iran pic.twitter.com/nyQK09ctD8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 16, 2026

Trump once again raised the possibility of Syria’s involvement in the war in neighboring Lebanon—an idea from which Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has already distanced himself. “If Israel can’t get the job done without killing everyone else,” al-Sharaa will do it, Trump said.