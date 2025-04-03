Formula decodedTrump is now asking Switzerland to pay with a simple rule of three
Sven Ziegler
3.4.2025
US President Donald Trump has announced new punitive tariffs against dozens of countries. Now users and analysts believe they have deciphered the underlying calculation formula. It is surprisingly simple.
03.04.2025, 10:08
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Donald Trump announces massive tariffs against numerous countries in the Rose Garden.
A tariff of 31% is to apply to Switzerland - as a "discount" on an alleged 61%.
Online users and analysts have apparently cracked the formula behind Trump's tariff policy.
Trump did not explain how the administration arrived at the respective figures. However, there is now growing evidence on the internet that the calculations are based on a simple formula.
For example, the entry for Switzerland reads: "Tariffs charged to the US: 61 percent", i.e. customs duties allegedly levied by Switzerland on US products. In the column next to it follows the sentence: "U.S.A Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs: 31 percent". The "discount tariffs" are now supposed to apply to Swiss imports into the USA.
One X user claims to have deciphered the logic behind this. According to his formula, the percentage is calculated by dividing the US trade deficit with a country by the total imports from that country.
DID I CRACK IT?
I think I figured out at least a chunk of the math.
It's trade deficit divided by their exports.
EU: exports 531.6, imports 333.4, deficit 198.2. 198.2/531.6 is 37, close to 39.
The only fixed minimum value: no country on Trump's list will be subject to a tariff of less than 10 percent - even if the formula produces lower values.
Meanwhile, critics accuse Trump of risking economic damage with symbolic political appearances. Observers see the tariff list as a mixture of economic revenge and a demonstration of political power. The impact on trade - including with Switzerland - is likely to be considerable.