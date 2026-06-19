Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism from politicians and the media following his Iran deal EPA/Aaron Schwartz via CNP / POOL/KEYSTONE

“A strategic failure”: U.S. President Donald Trump is facing fierce domestic criticism for his framework agreement with Iran. Even members of his own party are turning their backs on him.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the U.S., President Trump is facing fierce criticism for his deal with Tehran—even from foreign policy hardliners within his own party.

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice calls it a “breathtaking, appalling document of capitulation.”

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy stated that Trump had committed “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

The media is also viewing the framework agreement critically—even the typically supportive Fox News. Show more

Following the conclusion of the U.S.-Iran framework agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism. What he himself calls a “success” is, in the view of many of his Republican colleagues, a disaster. The reaction in the U.S. media has also been devastating. Observers see Washington as weakened and Tehran as strengthened in the wake of the Iran war: Trump now faces the difficult task of securing a new agreement with Tehran after he withdrew from the nuclear deal concluded in 2018 under Barack Obama.

The U.S. president stated on Thursday that the framework agreement with Tehran to end the Iran war initiated by the U.S. and Israel would secure “lower oil prices and victory” for the United States. He described critics of the agreement as “fools.”

“Appalling document of surrender”

Susan Rice, former national security adviser to former Democratic President Barack Obama, called it a “breathtaking, appalling document of surrender” by Washington. But the agreement is also facing resistance among Trump’s own Republicans, particularly among foreign policy hardliners. Senator Bill Cassidy stated that Trump had committed “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

Roger Wicker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the Iran deal “completely at odds” with Trump’s goals. At the start of the war, Trump had stated, among other things, that the U.S. intended to use the war to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear bomb and to stop it from continuing to finance Tehran-backed actors in the Middle East.

Even Party Colleagues Are Voicing Criticism

Republican Wicker sharply criticized the promised easing of economic sanctions. With the planned $300 billion (about 242 billion Swiss francs) reconstruction fund for Iran, Trump is also making significantly more funds available to Tehran than Obama did under the 2015 Iran deal —even if the money does not come from U.S. taxpayers but from the private sector.

Trump signed the framework agreement on Wednesday (local time), followed by Iranian President Massud Peseschkian. The agreement calls for a final deal to be reached within 60 days to secure peace and bring an end to Iran’s nuclear program. It also calls for, among other things, an end to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—which is vital to the global economy and has been blocked by Iran—and the lifting of “all types of sanctions” against Iran by the U.S.

Even Fox News, a U.S. network that is usually sympathetic to Trump, sees “enormous financial benefits” for Tehran in the framework agreement. The U.S. network MS Now put it this way: “Trump was taken for a ride by the Iranians, and no one is buying his spin.”

The *New York Times* wrote that Tehran now has “plenty of reason to celebrate.” The Islamic Republic has “proved that it can use economic chaos as a weapon,” the newspaper wrote, referring to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had largely blocked the strait—which is vital for global trade in oil, liquefied natural gas, and other goods—after the war began in late February. As a result, oil prices rose worldwide. This also put Trump under domestic political pressure.

“If anything,” the “NYT” wrote, Trump’s actions had “bolstered” the new leadership in Tehran. “For more than two decades, Iran has gone to the brink of building a nuclear bomb but has never crossed the line,” the newspaper wrote. Now, the leadership of the Islamic Republic might be asking itself, “How will they spend the billions in oil revenues that will soon start flowing again?”

“What are we going to threaten them with now?”

In the upcoming negotiations, the situation for Washington is “far worse” than it was during the previous negotiations under Trump’s predecessor, Obama, from 2010 to 2015, says Alan Eyre of the Middle East Institute, who was one of the U.S. negotiators at the time. Despite last year’s U.S. attacks, the Iranian nuclear program is “much more advanced,” and there is “significantly less bilateral trust,” he adds.

Eyre also points out that by attacking Iran, Washington played a card that would otherwise have been a major lever of pressure: the threat of military force. “What are we going to threaten them with now?” The U.S. has “strategically failed,” despite its military superiority. Iran, on the other hand, has achieved its goal of “surviving this war.” According to him, the U.S. government could “consider itself lucky” if it manages to negotiate an agreement comparable to the one from 2015.

Richard Haas, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, expects a “massive victory” for the Iranian side in the negotiations with the U.S. over a final agreement. Tehran will receive “a windfall” that will “strengthen its control over the country” and help the leadership rearm itself and the actors it supports. Tehran could also boast of “having successfully stood up to the U.S.”