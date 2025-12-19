In a video, US President Donald Trump reveals how he wants to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. Screenshot Instagram

Donald Trump wants to hold the so-called "Patriot Games" to mark the 250th birthday of the USA. The idea inevitably reminds many of the "Hunger Games".

Lea Oetiker

Donald Trump wants to launch a new national sporting event to mark the 250th birthday of the United States. On Thursday, the US President announced the so-called "Patriot Games" - a competition that will see young people from all states compete against each other.

In a video published on Instagram, Trump explained that the two best high school athletes from each state will compete against each other in various sporting disciplines. "It will be one girl and one boy from each state, and it will take place next fall," Trump said. "But I promise no men will play in women's sports," Trump continued in the video.

Online, Democrats mocked the planned sports competition. Many drew parallels with "The Hunger Games" - the dystopian bestseller and blockbuster in which children are forced to fight each other for survival in a television arena.

Trump had already given a foretaste of the planned competition in July. At the time, he announced that the event would be televised and hosted by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

"We're the only big place without a triumphal arch"

In the video, Trump also spoke about his plans to start building a new arch monument in the US capital soon. "We're the only big place without an arch of triumph. A beautiful triumphal arch, like in Paris, where they have a great, beautiful arch. They call it the Arc de Triomphe, and we'll have one in Washington, DC, very soon," the US President continued.

But the plans for celebrating the 250th birthday of the USA do not end there. Another of Trump's ideas is a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House, which is to take place on his own birthday, June 14.

This day is also "Flag Day" in the United States, which commemorates the adoption of the official American flag. "On Flag Day, we will be hosting a unique UFC event here at the White House," Trump continues in the video. "It will be the greatest champion fighters in the world, all fighting on the same night. The great Dana White will be hosting, and it's going to be something very special," said Trump.