Donald Trump is governing like a whirlwind in the first weeks of his second term. There is a method to his steam hammer policy. Nobody should be able to catch their breath - or even think about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump is signing decrees at record speed, churning out one decision after another, presenting allies with fait accompli without prior consultation.

The US president is flooding the world with news, much of it of considerable consequence, at least at first glance.

There is a method to his steam hammer policy. The opposition and the public are not even allowed to take a closer look at the individual policy proposals. Show more

The Gaza Strip and transgender bans, tariffs against the whole world and sanctions against the International Criminal Court - Donald Trump is in top form in the first weeks of his second presidency from the point of view of his supporters. The world can only hold its breath.

And that is by no means all he is doing to excite his country and the world. Trump is currently omnipresent, speaking into every microphone, having journalists as guests in the Oval Office almost every day, even going to the Super Bowl - the first sitting president ever to do so. His social media platform Truth Social is running hot on the side with news from the White House, while his in-house broadcaster Fox News is on the air and finds supporting arguments for almost every statement made by the president.

Lonely record of signed decrees

The number of decrees signed so far - many of which, according to critics, have no legal basis - is not only a lonely record among all presidents in recent history. Trump is also outdoing himself. In his first term of office, he had only issued just over 30 of these executive orders by the same date. Even his successor at the time, Joe Biden, who four years ago had to undo a lot of Trump's first term in office, did not come close to Trump's current figures.

The question that arises: What's the point? What is the point of such a policy that is so fast, so hasty, so breathless that hardly anyone can keep track, let alone think about what has actually been decided? Trump is virtually flooding the world with news, much of it, at least at first glance, of considerable consequence. And before one of them is even remotely digested, the next political steam hammer arrives.

Steve Bannon, Trump's somewhat dubious and later shamed advisor, coined the phrase at the beginning of his first term as president: "Flooding the Zone with Shit" - in other words, you have to fill the scene with "crap" - keep journalists, the opposition and the public so busy that they can no longer see out of their eyes and are unable to take a closer look at the individual policy proposals.

"Overwhelming sensory overload"

"There is an overwhelming sensory overload," Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin told the New York Times. Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff, conservative hardliner and also a companion from Trump's first term in office - one of the few who spent all four years with Trump in the White House and is now back on board - is now in charge in the White House. Miller is considered particularly powerful and absolutely loyal in the Trump environment. According to CNN, he has spent years devising exactly this strategy for Trump.

Much of what is currently coming from Trump and the White House is so ill-considered that it seems legally dubious and politically downright foolish. "The annexation of Gaza by America will not happen," writes the renowned think tank Brookings Institution.

In particular, the inward-looking policy of cleaning up the authorities in his own country, carried out by a squad of young computer nerds under the guidance of billionaire Elon Musk, could be too tough a nut to crack even for Trump. The ministers of justice of the US states governed by Democrats are joining forces and are up in arms against the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency", or "Doge" for short, and the first court rulings have halted some of its activities.

Choice between job loss and dismissal

21 ministers of justice are taking joint action against the attempt to remove as many civil servants as possible from their posts prematurely with a golden handshake - the so-called "Fork in the Road Directive". Trump and Musk had given civil servants the choice between voluntarily giving up their jobs after only a few days' consideration and possible dismissal, said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Last week, a coalition of attorneys general from 19 states prevented Musk and his doge from gaining access to the Department of Treasury's central payment system at the last minute. According to Trump, Musk's people are now said to be scouring the Department of Education and even the military - allegedly in search of billions of dollars worth of corruption and wasted money.

Stephen Miller defends what many see as a breach of the constitution. The majority of Americans voted for Trump to fulfill his promises and bring about major changes. "To do that, he needs control of the government," Miller recently told CNN.