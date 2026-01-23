A new offering on Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, is causing a stir. Why the new premium service is drawing criticism—and why Wall Street, in particular, is likely to take an interest in it.

Donald Trump prefers to communicate via his Truth Social platform—here he is in the Oval Office showing a printout of one of his own posts.

Here's what it's all about Truth Social now offers a premium subscription for $100,000 per month, featuring particularly fast access to posts and an archive.

Financial firms, in particular, could benefit from the service because Trump's posts influence the stock markets, and a time advantage in trading can be valuable.

Critics accuse Trump of using his presidency to advance his private interests, since he stands to benefit from the deal through his stake in the company operating the facility. Summary created with

For quite some time now, U.S. President Donald Trump has preferred to announce major news via his own social media platform, Truth Social. He has now introduced a new feature there that is drawing criticism.

What's new on Truth Social?

For Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has offered a premium membership since Saturday—at least if you're willing to shell out $100,000 a month. According to several sources, that's how much the subscription is supposed to cost.

In return, the new high-speed "Truth API" feed lets you see posts on the platform before anyone else and gives you access to an archive dating back to 2022—the year the platform was launched.

Who is Premium Access for?

The premium subscription is particularly appealing to Wall Street firms. Truth API is designed to provide companies with “a direct, licensed real-time feed of the platform’s most market-moving ‘Truths,’” explained interim CEO Kevin McGurn in a statement announcing the launch of the subscription model.

The posts that have the greatest impact on the market are probably those from the president, who has 13 million followers. Among the up to 150 posts the 80-year-old puts out each day, there is certainly a lot of nonsense, such as poorly rendered AI images of him as Elvis or Jesus.

In between, however, he also repeatedly announces important information on global affairs and economic policy—information that previous presidents disseminated through more formal channels, such as the White House Press Office or the official website.

What's the problem with that?

"He is selling expedited, privileged access to information about his actions as president," Kathleen Clark told the British “The Guardian”. She is an expert on government regulations regarding conflicts of interest at Washington University School of Law. “This is yet another example of brazen corruption—the improper use of government power for personal gain.”

As reported by U.S. news network CNBC reports, on April 9, 2025, for example, the major stock market indices on Wall Street rose sharply after Trump stated in a post on Truth Social that he would suspend many of his new tariffs for 90 days.

A knowledge edge of just a few milliseconds can yield profits of hundreds of thousands of dollars in large trading transactions.

Donald Trump and his family are also likely to benefit from the new service. They are the largest shareholders of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social. According to his 2025 financial disclosure, Donald Trump holds 114.75 million shares, representing a 41 percent stake in the company.

“This appears to be an egregious abuse of the presidency for personal gain, which undermines small investors and the integrity of our markets while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy insiders,” two Democratic senators wrote in a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission. They are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether TMTG is violating the law.

Why does Truth Social even exist?

Trump founded TMTG in 2021 after several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, suspended his accounts. The reason was the storming of the Capitol, which Trump is alleged to have incited via social media.

Trump then announced that he would launch his own social media platform. Truth Social went live in 2022.