Donald Trump is presenting himself as the new guarantor of security in the Strait of Hormuz. But behind the U.S. president’s bold announcements and demands for fees lies a problem: Iran, of all countries, continues to hold the decisive leverage.

Donald Trump believes he has control over the Strait of Hormuz. But that is not the case.

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump is claiming a leading role in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

However, experts believe that Iran still largely controls the strait.

Even with a military presence, the U.S. could secure shipping only at great risk. Summary created with

Donald Trump is not a man of modesty. So he presents his idea for navigation regulations in the Strait of Hormuz as a “grand solution.” First, he wants to charge ships that pass through the strait under American protection. A day later, he scrapped the plan and declared instead that the Gulf states would have to invest more heavily in the U.S. in the future.

The message behind it remained the same: Without America, nothing happens in the Strait of Hormuz. But that is precisely where doubts are now growing.

For while Trump changes his views almost daily, the situation on the water is quite different.

For decades, the Strait of Hormuz has been considered one of the world’s most important trade routes. Hundreds of ships pass through the strait every day. They are often loaded with oil and liquefied natural gas, which are exported from the Gulf states to the rest of the world. Whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz wields enormous geopolitical leverage.

Everything you need to know about the importance of the Strait of Hormuz: Iran blockiert offenbar wichtigen Seeweg Diese 50 Kilometer könnten jetzt die Weltwirtschaft erschüttern

Trump gives the impression that the U.S. could take control of the Strait of Hormuz on its own. But that is not the case. While the U.S. has massively expanded its military presence in the region in recent years, aircraft carriers and missile launchers alone do not automatically mean control.

After all, if the U.S. Navy were to undertake a long-term security mission, it would have to prevent every single attack by Tehran. That would be virtually impossible, even if Trump claims otherwise. Even a single missile strike could be enough to deter shipping companies from passing through the strait and jeopardize Trump’s mission.

For Iran, every blocked passage is a success

The past few days have clearly demonstrated this. Following several attacks on merchant ships, maritime traffic plummeted. According to the “New York Times”, at times only ten ships per day passed through the strait. Before the war, the number was more than 130.

For Iran, this is already a success. Every ship that does not pass through the Strait of Hormuz increases the pressure on the West. Trump knows this, too. As he explained in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday evening: “We’re building great alternatives in light of the things that have happened in recent months... Pipelines, for example.”

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Trump himself made a remarkable about-face within 24 hours. As recently as Monday, he wanted to introduce a kind of user fee for ships seeking to pass through the strait under American protection. In return, 20 percent of the value of the goods on board would go to the U.S. as a kind of protection money. On Tuesday, he withdrew the idea.

That was hardly a coincidence. For months, Iran had repeatedly argued that countries should be allowed to charge fees for the security of, say, a waterway. The neighboring countries and the U.S. were up in arms over this. Now, however, Trump suddenly adopted this argument himself, thereby maneuvering himself into an awkward position. The “Washington Post” speaks of “clear words” that were spoken behind the scenes and ultimately convinced Trump otherwise.

Tehran's foreign minister welcomed Trump's new idea. He said the U.S. president was right about it. "But 20 percent is a bit too high," Iran stated.

Trump has no control over the Strait of Hormuz

The “New York Times” quotes several representatives of the international shipping industry as saying that uncertainty and constant political shifts in policy have now become the biggest problem. As long as the situation can change from one day to the next, trade can hardly return to normal.

In its Wednesday newsletter, the U.S. magazine “The Atlantic” asks the crucial question: “Who really controls the Strait of Hormuz?” According to experts the magazine spoke with, securing the strait on a permanent basis would likely require a long-term U.S. military deployment. Even then, there would be no guarantee that shipping companies would return. As long as Iranian attacks remain a possibility at any time, military escorts are simply not enough for many companies, the article concludes. And: “In recent weeks, one party in particular has steadily expanded its control over the Strait—and that is Iran.”

That is precisely why the experts have reached a sobering conclusion: Trump might find that monitoring the strait is something entirely different from actually controlling it. Or to put it another way: Trump can talk about Hormuz, but whether ships actually sail through it is by no means decided solely in Washington.