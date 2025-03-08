Donald Trump is said to want to introduce an "orange list" and a "yellow list". Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

The US government under Donald Trump is apparently planning another entry ban for various countries. Insiders report this to the "New York Times". These countries are affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump is planning to extend entry restrictions for citizens from certain countries.

A so-called "red list" is to restrict entry to countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Venezuela.

In addition, "orange" and "yellow lists" are planned, which provide for graduated entry conditions and security requirements. Show more

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to impose new entry restrictions on citizens from certain countries. According to information available to the "New York Times", Trump is working on a so-called "red list", which includes countries whose citizens are to be banned from entering the USA.

During his first term in office, Trump had already attempted to enforce an entry ban for several countries by means of an executive order. However, this measure was stopped by the courts. It was only with the third version that he succeeded in enforcing the ban on countries such as Libya, Syria and Venezuela.

Introduction of an "orange" and a "yellow list"

Further countries are to be added to the "red list" in 2025. Trump is also planning to introduce an "orange list" and a "yellow list". Citizens of countries on the orange list would have to expect more difficult entry conditions, while the yellow list would oblige countries to revise their travel regulations within 60 days.

The countries affected on the "Red List" are: Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The inclusion of Afghanistan in particular is causing resentment, especially among veterans of the war in Afghanistan. VanDiver, a former soldier and head of the non-profit organization AfghanEvac, expressed his incomprehension: "This is the most thoroughly vetted population ever."

Veterans are concerned

Many veterans feel betrayed by Trump, as they had campaigned for the repatriation of their former allies. "This is not what I voted for Trump for," said one veteran.

The Orange List could include countries whose citizens are restricted from entering, while wealthy business travelers could still gain access. Pakistan could end up on this list, if it is not even put on the Red List.

The yellow list is intended to force countries to tighten their security measures. Countries that do not share sufficient information about travelers or whose passports have security flaws would be affected. Ironically, the USA itself could also be affected, as Trump is planning a "gold card" that would allow rich foreigners to live and work in the USA for five million dollars.

When asked whether this gold card could also be sold to Russian oligarchs, Trump replied: "Yes, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs who are very nice people." However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized that vetting of buyers would take place to ensure they are "wonderful citizens of the world."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.