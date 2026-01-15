For hours, it looked as if the situation between the USA and Iran was about to change. On Wednesday, Tehran temporarily closed its airspace to air traffic - a measure that was seen as a warning signal in international security circles. However, operations over Iran resumed on Thursday morning, according to Iran's civil aviation authority, according to state-run media. ABC News reports that the closure was imposed by a NOTAM order and later expired.
At the same time, there were growing indications that Washington was seriously considering military options. NBC News writes that the US has begun moving hundreds of soldiers from the largest US base in the region, Al Udeid in Qatar, to other locations - out of concern of retaliatory strikes in the event of an attack on Iran. The relocation is part of precautionary measures in view of "heightened tensions", according to the statement.
There were also conspicuous movements in the air. Flight data showed that two American tanker planes took off from the US Air Force base in Qatar, according to your text with reference to flight data services. In addition, the New York Times reported that two US long-range bombers had been put on alert to fly secondary attacks if necessary. An unnamed US official later signaled that this had been suspended late Wednesday evening Swiss time.