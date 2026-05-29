US President Donald Trump's disparaging insults and his remarks about his predecessor Joe Biden have become commonplace - but now his wife Jill Biden is also coming under Trump's scrutiny.

The background to this is an interview on CBS News in which the 74-year-old spoke about the legendary TV duel between presidential candidates Trump and Biden, in which the Democrat made a nervous impression. "I thought, oh my God, he's having a stroke, and it scared the hell out of me," she told the station. She didn't know what had happened that day, Biden said of her then 81-year-old husband. "I was scared because I had never seen Joe like that before or since."

Trump now responded to her stroke statement in a post on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing that Jill Biden had not rushed on stage to help her stricken husband "like any good wife would have done".

Democrat Joe Biden was heavily criticized for his unsuccessful appearance in a TV duel with Trump in the summer of 2024. Even party colleagues suddenly began to more or less openly question whether Biden was still physically and mentally fit enough for another term in office. Less than a month after the TV duel, he finally announced his withdrawal. His successor Kamala Harris lost the election to Trump.