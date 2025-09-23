US President Donald Trump used the UN General Assembly for self-praise and attacks. He railed against Europe, spoke of "beautiful coal" - and even attacked Switzerland. The fact check shows that many of his claims do not stand up to scrutiny.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump claimed before the UN General Assembly that 72% of all prisoners in Switzerland are foreigners - the figure is true, but misleading without context.

He spoke of the "biggest scam in human history" in relation to climate change and called the Paris Agreement a "sham".

His statements on migration, inflation and the war in Ukraine exaggerate reality or are simply wrong. Show more

US President Donald Trump spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York for longer than planned. His speech was a mixture of self-praise, attacks on international institutions and provocative claims.

blue News reviews the most important statements - and categorizes them.

"I have built the largest economy in history in eight months. Inflation has been defeated"

Trump opened his speech with self-praise: he had created the "greatest economy in the world, indeed in human history" in record time. Inflation has been "defeated" under his leadership.

Fact check: The US economy is indeed the largest economy in the world - but this has been the case for decades and not just since Trump. In 2025, the gross domestic product of the USA amounted to around 28 trillion US dollars. Although this is a record figure by historical standards, it is an exaggeration to call it the "largest economy in human history". Adjusted for inflation, other economic eras - such as the USA in the post-war period - are also ahead.

The statement on inflation is also misleading. Although inflation fell back to a normal level (around 3%) after the peaks of 2022, there can be no talk of it being "defeated". Prices are still rising, just less sharply. At the same time, other indicators are deteriorating: government debt is at record levels and the US Federal Reserve is warning of structural risks. Trump's presentation ignores these realities.

Trump in front of the UN General Assembly Image: Keystone/dpa/Kay Nietfeld

"Millions of illegal migrants have entered - now the number is zero"

Trump presented himself as the defender of the southern border: Millions of illegal migrants had entered the country, but now there were no more. His measures had reduced the number of border crossings to "zero".

Fact check: The truth is: Record numbers were indeed recorded at the southern border in 2022/23 - up to 2.5 million people attempted to cross the border at that time. This number has fallen since then, but never to zero. According to the US Border Patrol, hundreds of thousands of people continued to be apprehended or turned back in 2025.

Trump's statement is therefore false. Even if the numbers have fallen, illegal border crossings are still an ongoing issue in the USA. Moreover, the statistics not only count people who stay, but also those who are immediately sent back. The fact that Trump presents the situation as "resolved" contradicts the official data.

"I have ended seven endless wars"

Trump presented himself as a peacemaker: he claimed to have ended "seven endless wars".

Fact check: Trump is engaging in whitewashing here. Some of the conflicts he mentioned - for example in Kashmir or the Caucasus - were the subject of diplomatic talks, but there can be no question of an end. The fighting in Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up again even after alleged ceasefires. Many conflicts also continue in the Middle East.

It is true that Trump brokered the "Abraham Accords" between Israel and some Arab states during his first term of office. However, these initiatives are not comparable to ending several wars. International observers do not ascribe him a key role in seven conflicts. His claim greatly exaggerates his actual influence.

"Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize"

Trump declared that there is a general consensus that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fact check: This is greatly exaggerated. In fact, Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize several times - including by Norwegian MPs and in 2025 by Pakistan following a ceasefire in the Kashmir conflict. However, there is no broad international support.

Many governments repeatedly react skeptically to Trump's self-praise. Politicians in Europe in particular are critical of his role in international crisis management. The phrase "everyone says" is therefore misleading - these are isolated voices, not a global consensus.

"A state of Palestine would be a success for Hamas - that's not possible"

In his speech, Trump categorically rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state. In his view, this would be a reward for the terrorist organization Hamas.

Fact check: Trump's statement is a political position, not a verifiable fact. The majority of UN member states are still in favor of a two-state solution. The European Union and numerous Arab states also emphasize that a separate Palestinian state could contribute to peace in the long term.

By linking the Palestinian state directly to Hamas, Trump is misrepresenting reality. Many Palestinians and international actors see a state as an opportunity to give more weight to moderate political forces. His presentation ignores these differentiations.

"Empty words do not end wars. Only action ends them"

Trump portrayed diplomacy as useless and attacked the UN directly.

Fact check: His statement contains a kernel of truth: words alone do not end wars. But historical examples show that diplomatic agreements are crucial. Peace in Bosnia was negotiated in Dayton in 1995, and the conflict in Northern Ireland was settled in 1998 with the Good Friday Agreement. In both cases, diplomacy was the key.

Trump's claim that "only action" ends wars is therefore one-sided. Military or political action is necessary, but without agreements and negotiations, ceasefires rarely last. Diplomacy is therefore not empty, but essential.

"Europe is financing Putin's war because it continues to import gas from Russia"

Europe, in this case Commission President Von der Leyen, did not come off well. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa

Trump sharply criticized Europe and accused the EU states of co-financing Russia's war in Ukraine through energy imports.

Fact check: Trump is not entirely wrong here. Before the war, over 40% of EU gas imports came from Russia. Since 2022, however, the EU states have massively reduced their dependence - to less than 15 percent. Nevertheless, billions still flowed to Russia in 2025, mainly through liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

However, Trump underplays the enormous effort Europe is making to reduce this dependency. LNG terminals were built at record speed and alternative suppliers such as Norway and the USA stepped in. That Europe continues to buy gas is true - that it "does nothing" is false.

"This war would never have happened if I had remained president"

Trump claimed that Russia's attack on Ukraine would never have happened under his leadership.

Fact check: This is unverifiable and pure speculation. Some observers believe it is possible that Putin's calculations would have turned out differently if Trump had remained in office - particularly because of his critical stance on NATO. Other experts such as John Bolton, his former security advisor, disagree: Putin's aggression was planned for the long term and could not have been stopped by Trump.

One thing is certain: The war began in 2022 under Biden. Whether Trump could have prevented it remains hypothetical. His claim is not substantiated.

"Sharia law was introduced in London - it's the terrible mayor's fault"

Trump attacked London's mayor Sadiq Khan head-on and claimed that Sharia law had been introduced in London.

Fact check: This is simply wrong. London is governed according to British law, not Islamic law. Private Sharia councils do exist in the UK, which make recommendations in family disputes - but without official legal force. There are no Sharia laws in the British legal system.

Reuters and other fact-checkers have classified such claims as fake news for years. Trump's statement feeds into anti-Muslim resentment but has no basis in reality.

"In Switzerland, 72 percent of all prisoners are foreigners"

Trump cited Switzerland as an example of failed migration policy and referred to the country's prison population.

Fact check: The figure is essentially correct. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the proportion of prisoners without a Swiss passport is around 72 percent. However, these statistics include all people without Swiss citizenship - from asylum seekers and temporarily admitted persons to EU citizens residing in Switzerland.

It is important to note that pre-trial detainees and persons in preventive detention are also included. In addition, the high figure is explained by factors such as the risk of absconding or a lack of social ties in Switzerland, which are assumed to be more common among non-Swiss nationals. The figure is correct, but misleading without context.

"Climate change is the biggest scam in history. The Paris Agreement is a scam."

Trump denied man-made climate change and called the Paris Agreement a "hoax".

Fact check: The data is clear: 2023 was the warmest year since records began, with the average temperature almost 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. Over 97 percent of climate scientists see humans as the main cause. Global warming is not an invention, it is scientifically proven.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 is an internationally ratified agreement that is supported by almost every country in the world. The aim is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees. There is no question of "fraud" - it is the most important multilateral climate instrument.

"We have clean, beautiful coal. We can supply the world with it"

At the end of his speech, Trump focused on fossil fuels and praised coal in particular.

Fact check: Coal is still an important source of energy - by 2025 it will cover around 25 percent of the world's energy needs. However, there can be no question of it being "clean". Even with modern filters, coal is the fossil fuel with the highest emissions. Burning it is one of the main drivers of climate change.

While Trump praises coal, most industrialized countries are focusing on expanding renewable energies. Solar and wind power are now the cheapest sources of energy. Trump's statement therefore contradicts the global trend - and ignores the massive ecological costs of coal.

Donald Trump did not use the UN General Assembly stage to build bridges, but to celebrate his own record and attack critics. Many of his statements were exaggerated, one-sided or simply false - from the supposedly "defeated" spectre of inflation to the "zero migrants" at the southern border to fictitious claims about Sharia law in London. Even scientifically proven facts such as climate change were turned into the opposite by him.