Are there shortages of weapons and ammunition in the U.S. military as a result of the war with Iran? Donald Trump vehemently denies this and is making threats. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also said to have felt the brunt of his anger.

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) is said to have called out his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, over the dwindling U.S. weapons stockpiles.

U.S. ammunition is running low Trump Loses His Temper—Did Hegseth Deceive Him About the Missile Crisis?

Here's what it's all about The U.S. is said to have used up significant stocks of precision-guided munitions and interceptor missiles during the Iran War.

Donald Trump denies the bottlenecks, but at the same time threatens alleged whistleblowers with long prison sentences.

A juicy detail: Trump is said to have confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Camp David over the dwindling stockpiles. Summary created with

The U.S. war against Iran is consuming enormous quantities of American precision-guided weapons. This is nothing new. blue News reported as early as March on fears that the U.S. might run out of ammunition. The U.S. think tank CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) warned in May that it would take years to replenish stocks.

The Pentagon and the White House have repeatedly denied. And even now, Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge any bottlenecks. Nevertheless, he is said to have according to the "Washington Post," he reportedly confronted the head of the Department of Defense (U.S. term: War Department) during a cabinet meeting at Camp David and demanded explanations from Pete Hegseth regarding the “extreme ammunition shortages.”

Are the shortages really that bad? What impact would empty ammunition depots have on the U.S., as well as on Ukraine? And what happened between Trump and Hegseth? Here are the answers to the most important questions.

What happened at Camp David?

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly confronted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with reports of sharply depleted ammunition stocks during a meeting at Camp David. According to information from the *Washington Post*, Trump demanded an explanation as to why he had apparently not been informed of the full extent of the shortages.

Trump believed the problem had long since been “resolved,” two people familiar with the conversation told the newspaper. The question here is not whether the U.S. military still has missiles at all. Rather, what matters is how many precision-guided weapons are still available, how quickly they can be replaced, and what reserves must be set aside for other potential conflicts.

Which weapons systems are affected, and which types of ammunition are reportedly in short supply?

The situation is said to be particularly tense regarding Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles. Both systems are primarily designed to destroy ballistic missiles before they reach their targets.

CNN reports citing sources familiar with the situation, that since the start of the war with Iran, the U.S. military has reportedly used nearly four-fifths of its original THAAD stockpile and deployed approximately half of its Patriot interceptor missiles.

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These figures cannot be independently verified. However, they generally align with calculations by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The CSIS estimated the remaining Patriot stockpile at the end of July at fewer than 1,000 missiles and the THAAD stockpile at around 250 interceptor missiles.

According to the think tank's calculations, the U.S. would have had about 2,300 Patriot missiles before the war. These figures are explicitly estimates, because the Pentagon does not disclose exact stockpile levels for security reasons.

Knapp is also said to be developing far-reaching Tomahawk cruise missiles and ATACMS missiles have reportedly been used. The “Washington Post” reports that the U.S. deployed more than 850 Tomahawks and more than 1,000 Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles in the first month of the war alone. In addition, more than 1,300 ATACMS were used. The newspaper cites U.S. officials and individuals familiar with the stockpiles.

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Is the ammunition shortage really that bad?

It is considered plausible that U.S. stockpiles are under considerable pressure. Even before the war with Iran began, military officials had warned of shortages of certain interceptor missiles. The simultaneous demand across multiple theaters of war (Iran, Ukraine) is further exacerbating the situation.

However, that does not mean the U.S. is now “defenseless.” The country still has a vast arsenal of weapons and can set priorities. The critical issue is rather that some highly specialized missiles are available only in relatively small quantities and cannot be replaced at short notice. It can take up to two years from order to delivery.

How is Trump responding to the alleged ammunition shortage?

Trump officially dismissed reports of dramatic shortages. The U.S. has “enormous quantities of ammunition, especially certain types,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. In addition, large quantities are being manufactured and will be delivered to the United States as needed.

At the same time, Trump threatened anyone who might have leaked information about the stockpiles to the media. “Those who leaked this treasonous information will be hunted down,” his post continued. “They will face long prison sentences!”

His reaction highlights the president’s dilemma: On the one hand, Trump wants to avoid giving the impression that the U.S. is militarily weakened. On the other hand, his administration must respond to real production and procurement problems. The Pentagon has therefore asked Congress for additional billions to replace depleted weapons and expand production.

How is the ammunition shortage affecting the U.S. military?

The immediate consequence would be a narrower scope for military action. If Patriot and THAAD missiles are in short supply, the military will have to decide more carefully which incoming projectiles to intercept and which to “let through” because they are targeting low-value targets.

Further large-scale attacks on Iran are also more difficult. According to the *Washington Post*, ammunition shortages are one reason why Trump has recently called off the massive strikes he had repeatedly announced. However, this account comes from an anonymous source and has not been confirmed by the government.

And finally, from a strategic perspective, the problem extends far beyond Iran. The U.S. lacks the resources for a potential conflict with China, for the defense of South Korea, for operations in the Middle East, and for supporting its allies. The CSIS therefore warns of a short- to medium-term risk to U.S. operational readiness in the Western Pacific.

How does a shortage of ammunition in the U.S. affect Ukraine?

The *Washington Post* reports that Ukraine is running out of air defense ammunition and that there are few options for rapid replenishment from Western stockpiles. A smaller number of available interceptor missiles would give Russia more opportunities to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses with large waves of attacks.

So what exactly happened between Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth?

According to the *Washington Post*, a direct confrontation took place on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting at Camp David. The newspaper reported that Trump demanded answers as to why he had apparently been misled about the “extreme ammunition shortages.” Hegseth then blamed his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, for the shortages—and also for the fact that Trump had not been fully informed about the situation.

However, according to the newspaper, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell dismissed both accounts as “fabricated.” When asked by the *Washington Post* about the reported confrontation between Trump and Hegseth, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “That is 100 percent fake news.” President Trump has “the utmost confidence” in Secretary Hegseth.

01:07 Hegseth muss im Senat antanzen: «Sie sind der Versager!» Wegen des Irankrieges kommt es im Senat zu heftigen Wortgefechten. Hegseth fordert weitere 70 Milliarden für den Irankrieg.

What is the dispute between Trump and Hegseth really about?

If Trump was indeed given incomplete information regarding the ammunition issue, the question arises as to whether Hegseth misjudged the situation, downplayed it, or failed to communicate it clearly enough. Hegseth repeatedly portrayed the military successes in a particularly positive light. However, internal assessments are said to have been, in some cases, significantly more cautious.

According to the *Washington Post*, Hegseth was among the early and most vocal advocates of military action against Iran. He is said to have convinced Trump that the conflict, which has already cost $37.5 billion, could be won quickly and with relative ease. More than five months after the war began, the reality looks quite different.

Most recently, Hegseth lobbied Congress for a $67 billion supplemental budget for the Department of Defense. Among other things, the funds are intended to ensure the operational readiness of the armed forces, replace depleted supplies, and accelerate investments in ammunition and new weapons systems.

Why is this an issue for Trump?

Donald Trump presents himself as a president of military strength. Reports of nearly empty missile stockpiles contradict this image and could signal to opponents that America's capabilities are more limited than publicly claimed.

At the same time, Trump has made the war in Iran his own political cause. A long, costly conflict without a clear victory poses significant risks for him—especially with regard to the upcoming midterm elections in the U.S.

With agency material.