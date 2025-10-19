A tunnel between Alaska and eastern Russia: AI videos online offer a foretaste of the construction project. Bild: X/Sylvia Miami

US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in the idea of an underwater tunnel between the US state of Alaska and Russia. Spot about the construction project is spreading online.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kremlin has come up with the idea of building an underwater tunnel between Alaska and Russia.

Donald Trump flirts with the proposal at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"A tunnel from Russia to Alaska", that would be interesting, Trump said on Friday when asked by reporters during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj at the White House. The idea had previously been put forward by a Russian representative.

Trump indicated that he had heard about the possible cross-border project and asked Selensky: "What do you think, Mr. President?". "How do you like this idea?" The Ukrainian head of state was less than enthusiastic and replied: "I'm not happy with it". Trump then laughed.

Why even have a tunnel?



To take a train to Alaska for vacation? pic.twitter.com/r5oG2Pqf1v — Sprinter Press News (@SprinterPress) October 17, 2025

The Kremlin's special economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, put forward the idea for an underwater tunnel on Thursday in the online service X. The idea of a "peace bridge" between Russia and Alaska dates back to the Cold War, Dmitriev explained, publishing a simple graphic of a proposed tunnel route under the Bering Sea in the north of the Pacific Ocean.

.@elonmusk, imagine connecting the US and Russia, the Americas and the Afro-Eurasia with the Putin-Trump Tunnel - a 70-mile link symbolizing unity. Traditional costs are $65B+, but @boringcompany's tech could reduce it to <$8B. Let's build a future together! 🇺🇸🤝🇷🇺🧵 👇 https://t.co/boCVb8xqjl pic.twitter.com/QXmTYAduqm — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) October 16, 2025

The Russian special envoy explained that the Boring Company, a company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, could realize the project in less than eight years. With modern technology from The Boring Company, "this could become a Putin-Trump tunnel", a 112-kilometer connection between Russia and the USA, the Russian special envoy wrote. The Boring Company, founded by Musk, aims to revolutionize urban transport by building tunnels.

Musk supported Trump during last year's presidential election campaign with an estimated 270 million dollars and served him for several months as an adviser on cutting red tape after he took office in January.

In May, Musk quit his job at the Government Efficiency Department (Doge) to focus more on his companies, which include carmaker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX. A dispute over a Trump budget and tax bill then led to a rift in June, with the two men publicly criticizing and threatening each other.

Cuddling orgy in the tunnel tube

The Kremlin's proposal for a direct tunnel connection between Russia and the USA is also stirring up the online community and is coming to fruition. An AI video on X shows US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin hugging tightly and warmly in a sewer - while rats swim around the two men.

This is how I imagine the Russia to Alaska tunnel of love will look like! 💩 pic.twitter.com/EPru0xmIEe — 🇬🇧 Richard 🇺🇦 (@UKRRichard) October 18, 2025

Another AI video shows Trump and Putin dancing in front of the entrance to a tunnel tube. A sign reading "Trump-Putin Tunnel" hangs above the entrance.

Post 🇫🇷 & 🇺🇸

🇫🇷🚨📣 Allez, un petit peu d’humour aujourd’hui 😉

Trump et Poutine célébrant la construction du tunnel reliant la Russie et l’Alaska 🚇🌍❄️

Merci Elon Musk 🚀⚡



🇺🇸🚨📣 Let’s have a little fun today 😉

Trump and Putin celebrating the construction of the tunnel… pic.twitter.com/stgWe58fFp — Sylvia Miami (@sylviamiami1776) October 18, 2025

In the embattled Ukraine, Russian troops use disused pipelines and tunnels to penetrate enemy territory. In reference to this, X user Juha Remes wrote the following about a drastic image of Russian troops invading through a pipeline tube: "This tunnel would be a Trojan horse that would allow Russia to launch a surprise attack on Alaska."

In the comment columns on the tunnel project, various posts also sarcastically advise against Elon Musk's Boring Company as the builder. One user writes: "Better let the terrorist militia Hamas do it. They have more experience in underground tunnel construction."