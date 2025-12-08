Gala at the Kennedy Center with a novelty: Trump on stage - Gallery Trump is making an appearance at the Kennedy Center this year that is unusual for a US president. Image: Keystone US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are attending this year's awards at the Kennedy Center - unlike in the past. Image: Keystone US President Donald Trump attends a gala at the Kennedy Center. Image: Keystone Actor Sylvester Stallone was honored at the gala. Image: Keystone Gala at the Kennedy Center with a novelty: Trump on stage - Gallery Trump is making an appearance at the Kennedy Center this year that is unusual for a US president. Image: Keystone US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are attending this year's awards at the Kennedy Center - unlike in the past. Image: Keystone US President Donald Trump attends a gala at the Kennedy Center. Image: Keystone Actor Sylvester Stallone was honored at the gala. Image: Keystone

US presidents usually attend the awards ceremony for artists at the Kennedy Center as spectators. Not so Donald Trump. He has changed a lot in the cultural center - and prefers to perform himself.

The center, which the Republican has brought under his control, honored people such as Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone and the rock band Kiss for their artistic life's work on Sunday evening (local time).

On Sunday evening (local time), the center, which the Republican has brought under his control, honored Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, the rock band Kiss, singer Gloria Gaynor, country musician George Strait and British actor Michael Crawford for their artistic life's work.

Trump had already presented them with medals at the White House the previous day. He said that he would be the first president ever to host the awards gala at the Kennedy Center.

According to the US media, Trump first took to the stage to open the show with his moderation. According to the New York Times, he then took a seat in a box for the president, but later returned to the stage to present.

It is customary for US presidents to attend the gala at the Kennedy Center - but they usually only sit in the box as spectators and do not take to the stage as hosts. In the past, rapper Queen Latifah and late-night presenter Stephen Colbert have taken on this role.

Trump on his appearance: "I just want to be myself"

Trump said the day before the show that he was hosting at the request of a particular television station. The awards gala was not broadcast live, but will be aired by US broadcaster CBS on December 23, according to consistent US media reports.

Before the gala, he said on the red carpet that he had not prepared much for the performance. "I have a good memory, so I can remember things well, which is very lucky," he emphasized. "I just want to be myself". The US president also alluded to his experience as a reality TV star ("The Apprentice"). The show brought Trump nationwide attention at the time and contributed to his image as a successful businessman.

How Trump turned the cultural center upside down

Trump has initiated major changes at the renowned Kennedy Center, which is named after former President John F. Kennedy: He dismissed several members of the board of trustees, took over as chairman himself and made the former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, president of the institution. One of the reasons he gave was that the institution was too "woke".

Trump's takeover of the institution, which is also funded by the state, is seen by critics as part of a culture war in which conservatives are trying to abolish what they see as an overly liberal ideology.

According to US media, the recipients of the Kennedy Center awards used to be selected in a bipartisan process - now Trump has emphasized that he played a key role in the selection process.

In crisis after political appropriation

The National Institute for the Performing Arts has been in deep crisis since Trump took office. The Washington Post revealed in November that ticket sales had plummeted dramatically. Around 43 percent of seats in the three largest halls remained unsold this fall season. Last year, the figure was just 7 percent.

According to the US media, Trump did not attend celebrations surrounding the Kennedy Center Awards during his first term in office. In 2017, he canceled his participation after several award winners announced boycotts.