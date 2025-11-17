US President Donald Trump is causing a stir a few days before an explosive vote in the House of Representatives. On his Truth Social platform on Monday night, he surprisingly called for the investigation files relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case to be released in full: "We have nothing to hide," Trump wrote with a view to his Republican majority in the House of Representatives.
The fact that Trump is now taking his own party to task comes as a surprise to many. He had promised transparency during the election campaign - but once in office, only selected documents of little relevance followed. The political pressure has now increased, as recently published emails and images show that the president and Epstein may have been much closer friends than previously acknowledged.
Epstein case has been making headlines for months
Epstein was found dead in his cell in New York in 2019; the official conclusion of the authorities is Suicide. The financier had previously confessed to abusing underage women and passing them on to influential people. His abrupt death fueled speculation about a possible cover-up - also because dozens of high-ranking contacts from politics, business and the entertainment scene were linked to him.
This is now likely to change. Should the House of Representatives - as expected - support a corresponding cross-party motion this week, the way would be paved for publication. However, it would also need the approval of the Senate and ultimately Trump's own signature. It remains to be seen whether he will actually raise his hand in the event of an emergency.