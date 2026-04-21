US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House (archive photo). Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa Keystone

The already fragile ceasefire between the USA and Iran is about to come to an end. US President Donald Trump accuses Tehran of breaking the ceasefire several times. At the same time, it remains unclear whether new negotiations will take place at all.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump accuses Iran of repeatedly violating the ceasefire.

An extension of the ceasefire is considered unlikely if no agreement is reached.

New negotiations are uncertain as Iran is demanding a lifting of the US naval blockade. Show more

Shortly before the ceasefire between Iran and the USA expires, US President Donald Trump accuses Tehran of repeatedly violating the ceasefire.

"Iran has violated the ceasefire multiple times!", Trump wrote in a new post on Truth Social. The US President did not give any details; his post only included this one sentence.

Trump had previously said that he considered an extension of the ceasefire with Iran to be "very unlikely" if there was no agreement with Tehran before it expired. He referred to Wednesday evening Washington time as the end of the ceasefire. Because Iran is seven and a half hours ahead of the USA, the end of the ceasefire there would fall in the morning hours on Thursday.

Further round of negotiations still uncertain

On Sunday, Trump announced that he would once again send a delegation to Islamabad for negotiations. However, it is still uncertain whether a new round of negotiations will take place. According to information from state television, Iran has not yet sent any representatives to Pakistan for talks with the USA. Neither experts for preliminary talks nor a main delegation have traveled to Islamabad, according to a report.

The US naval blockade of Iranian ships and ports remains a key point of contention. Trump had announced on Truth Social that he would maintain the blockade until an agreement was reached. However, according to information from Pakistani security circles, Tehran is linking participation in talks to the lifting of the naval blockade.