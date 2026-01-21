23:17

Europe must stop trying to appease US President Donald Trump - instead, it must stand up to him, just like other "tyrants" who are destroying the rules-based world order. The Secretary General of Amnesty International called for this. "We need much more resistance," emphasized Agnès Callamard on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos. In her opinion, Europe's credibility is at stake.

Callamard's recommendations come after Trump reiterated on Sunday that the USA would seize Greenland in one way or another. The Secretary General of the human rights organization called on governments to show courage and say no. They must stop believing that it is possible to negotiate with tyrants. Governments must stop thinking that they can accept the rules of predators without becoming victims themselves.

Agnès Callamard is Secretary General of Amnesty International. Image: Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House a year ago, he has made "a whole series of decisions that have led to the collapse of many rules in the world", while Russia has destroyed the system by "attacking Ukraine", she explained. The fact that the world order built after the Second World War "is being destroyed today without a plan B, just for the sake of destroying the rules, should send a shiver down all our spines," Callamard warned.

But if Davos, thanks to this year's focus on dialog, raises awareness of the fact that such destruction can only plunge the world into the abyss, that would be great, she said. However, there is currently no sign of a dialog between the world's decision-makers. Quite the opposite, according to Callamard. There is evidence of intimidation. The European project is not only an economic one, but also one of values and respect for the rule of law, she recalled.