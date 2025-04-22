The head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, had her handbag stolen during a visit to a restaurant in Washington. It contained 3,000 dollars in cash, identification documents, the access card for the ministry and keys to her apartment, as the authority confirmed to the "New York Post" and others. The theft is being investigated, Noem told NBC on the sidelines of an Easter event at the White House.
Noem, 53, was at a popular burger restaurant in Washington on Easter Sunday for dinner with her family. She had felt something touch her leg and thought it was one of her grandchildren, the Bloomberg financial service wrote. "Moments later" she realized that her handbag was missing, it said, citing an informed person.
According to media reports, images from the restaurant's surveillance camera show a man wearing a mask grabbing the handbag and quickly leaving the restaurant. According to the ministry, Noem had the sum of 3000 dollars in cash with her for trips with her family and gifts.