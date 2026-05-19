Congressman Thomas Massie is one of the very few high-ranking Republicans who have dared to stand up to Donald Trump. IMAGO

With personal attacks against Congressman Thomas Massie, Donald Trump is once again showing how uncompromisingly he fights critics in his own party. The primary in Kentucky is thus becoming a symbol of Trump's total control over the Republicans.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump publicly attacks Republican Congressman Thomas Massie shortly before the Kentucky primary.

Massie is considered one of the few Republicans to openly oppose Trump.

The conflict shows how consistently Trump is ousting opponents within the party - despite falling approval ratings among the population. Show more

Shortly before the landmark primary election in Kentucky, Donald Trump is stepping up the pressure on internal party critics. In several posts on his "Truth Social" platform, the US President sharply attacked Congressman Thomas Massie and called on voters to "vote this good-for-nothing out of office".

For years, Massie has been one of the few prominent Republicans to openly disagree with Trump. He opposed the president's central tax and spending plans, called for parliamentary control of military operations and supported the publication of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. He now faces a contested primary in Kentucky against Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just DROPPED this video going off on Rep. Thomas Massie from the Oval Office, telling MAGA to vote Ed Gallrein tomorrow in KY-04



"We're in a fight against the worst Congressman in the history of our country! His name is Thomas Massie, he's from… pic.twitter.com/rsn2lp4AoA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Despite the attacks, Massie appeared demonstratively calm. In US television interviews, he explained that Trump and his entourage were acting out of "desperation". At the same time, however, current polls point to a close race: a survey by Quantus Insights puts Gallrein just ahead of the incumbent, writes theGuardian.

Number of Republican Trump opponents in Congress is shrinking

The power struggle is exemplary of Trump's dominating influence on the Republican Party. Only at the weekend, Senator Bill Cassidy, another intra-party critic, lost his primary - after voting to condemn Trump in the 2021 impeachment proceedings. This means that the number of Republican Trump opponents in Congress continues to shrink.

Trump is receiving support from leading party representatives. Senator Lindsey Graham explained on the NBC program "Meet the Press" that those who try to harm Trump politically will fail themselves. Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, pointed out in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" that Trump's influence on elections across the country had shown that he had "the most powerful electoral endorsement in the history of politics".

At the same time, Trump is coming under increasing pressure outside his party. Rising energy prices and concerns about the economy are weighing on his approval ratings. According to a CBS poll, approval of his inflation policy is falling even among Republicans.

Democrats see this as an opportunity: Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg warned on CNN's "State of the Union" that Republicans are increasingly focusing on Trump instead of conservative issues: "The Republican Party is becoming less and less focused on conservative principles and more and more focused on one person; and because that one person remains deeply unpopular, the party is finding it increasingly difficult to convince the rest of America to vote for them."