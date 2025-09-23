US President Donald Trump used his speech to the UN General Assembly to launch harsh attacks: against the Paris climate agreement, against Europe - and also against Switzerland.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Trump called climate change "the biggest fraud on humanity" and the Paris Agreement a "sham".

He sharply attacked Europe, spoke of "destruction through migration" and made unsubstantiated claims about London.

He also mentioned Switzerland: 72% of prison inmates are foreigners - a statistically correct but misleading figure. Show more

US President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday - and did not adhere to the 15-minute limit or diplomatic restraint.

blue News summarizes the almost hour-long Trump speech for you and shows you the seven most important points.

Trump threatens - and starts with self-praise

Trump began his speech with a dig at technology. The teleprompter was not working, he said, so he had to read from paper. "This person (the person responsible for this) has a big problem," he joked - the audience laughed.

Then he quickly moved on to self-praise. The stock market had risen to record levels under him and he had "beaten inflation". "In eight months, I have built the largest economy in the world, indeed in the history of mankind," he said. He also described the situation on the southern border as a success: "Just a few months ago, millions and millions of illegal migrants were entering the country, now the number is zero."

"Seven eternal wars ended"

Trump then switched to foreign policy. He had "ended seven eternal wars. Some of them were said to never be ended. No president has done anything that even comes close to this achievement."

The UN played no role in this, Trump said: "They weren't there for us. We got nothing from them." He presented himself as a lone wolf who had ended military conflicts without having to rely on multilateral help.

Trump admits miscalculation in the Ukraine war

Trump then turned to the war in Ukraine. "I thought this war would be easy to end. But it wasn't," he admitted. His relationship with Putin had been "very good", but sometimes there were "bad surprises".

He emphasized that the war "would never have happened under my presidency". He called on Europe to end Russian energy imports and do more to combat Russia. "It's really embarrassing what I've learned about the European countries."

He also commented on Middle East policy. Trump rejected a state of Palestine: "That would be too great a success for Hamas, even after the attacks on October 7. That is not possible." His demand was succinct: "Release the hostages." He received applause in the hall for these words.

Sharp criticism of Europe and Switzerland

Trump portrayed Europe as a cautionary tale. "Europe is in a terrible state", he said. Illegal migrants had conquered the continent "to an extent that we have never seen before". He mentioned London in particular, where "Sharia laws have allegedly been introduced". He did not provide any evidence of this.

He also mentioned Switzerland: "Look at this beautiful country in the middle of Europe. Switzerland... 72 percent of all prison inmates come from abroad." According to the statistics, this figure is correct, but it is misleading without context, as it also includes people on remand and all those without a Swiss passport.

Trump is emphatically modest

US President Donald Trump addresses the UN General Assembly for the first time since 2019. Stefan Jeremiah/AP/dpa

He followed this up with another self-promotion: "Everyone says I should get the Nobel Prize." For him, however, the real prize was that his policies had saved "millions of lives".

The message to the delegates was clear: Trump saw himself as a peacemaker. At the same time, he accused the United Nations of not fulfilling its potential and described its words as "empty". "The only thing that ends wars is action," he said.

"Climate change is the biggest scam"

Trump made it clear right at the start what he thinks of international climate policy. "Climate change is the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the world," he told the delegates in New York. Forecasts had been made by "stupid people" and the United Nations had supported this course.

He called for "getting out of this green scam". Trump emphasized that he had predicted this development - and that he had been right about everything. In doing so, he reiterated his long-standing position that climate change is a political construct and does not reflect reality.

Reactions to Trump's statements were muted, and he received no applause for them. His statement was made in a hall in which many delegates see the fight against climate change as a joint task for the international community.

Trump talks about the "Paris hoax"

Trump was particularly clear on the subject of the Paris Climate Agreement. He described it as a "Paris scam". "We should have paid a billion dollars, but I said no", he explained.

Instead of focusing on renewable energies, he wanted to use the USA's natural resources. "We have coal and oil in abundance. I call it clean, beautiful coal," said Trump. With these energy sources, he said, the United States could "supply every country with affordable energy".

His message to the world was clear: for him, fossil fuels remain the key to energy supply. In his speech, he left unanswered the accusation that this would jeopardize climate targets.