The cockfight between the President of the USA and the richest man in the world is captivating the nation: Michael Kosta declares a national emergency on the "Daily Show" because of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

No time? blue News summarizes for you You could have seen the rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk coming, says Michael Kosta on the Daily Show.

Musk posts "Kill Bill" picture: The richest man in the world doesn't like these Quentin Tarantino movies - allegedly.

You'd never guess what Trump and Musk have to do with the Vedia catalog.

You also have no idea how much money Uncle Sam paid Tesla last year.

Kosta's conclusion to the dispute: "You know you've gone too far when..." Show more

"For a few days now, there's been this feverish tension between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the leader of the free world and the breeder of the free world," host Michael Kosta begins the "Daily Show", referring to Musk's numerous offspring.

But now the conflict has escalated into "world war douchebaggery": "The bromance is over" is just one of the current media headlines. "Oh my God, I can't believe it," Kosta says dramatically. "The thing that was always clear was going to happen is now happening."

The 45-year-old adds: "I thought these two billionaires with the world's biggest egos would come to an amicable agreement." The dispute began with Trump's so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which increases the national deficit, Musk complains.

What makes Musk sad

"This clearly undermines the patriotic work Musk has done by cutting funding for cancer research and starving children," the late-night host jokes. Now the richest man in the world is on a confrontational course with the White House.

It is "not okay" to drive the USA into financial ruin. "Kill the bill", writes Musk about Trump's legislative package on his platform X - and posts a photo of the blockbuster movie "Kill Bill". "I think Elon is a fan of Tarantino films - but not the one where all the Nazis die at the end," says Kosta, referring to "Inglourious Basterds": "It makes him sad."

By his standards, Trump handled Musk's rebuttal favorably, the "Daily Show" continues. In the clip from minute 2:13, Trump says in the presence of Chancellor Friedrich Merz that he has "always liked Elon". And: "I'm really disappointed. I've always helped Elon a lot."

"I wish I'd fired him earlier and fished his wife****!"

Kosta obviously knows the feeling: "It's like your mother catching you masturbating on her Vedia catalog: Trump isn't angry, but he's disappointed."

The whole thing is interesting, he says, because other ex-employees are usually put down as soon as they stand up to their ex-boss. "Then it goes like this: 'Loser, piece of sh*****, loser, scumbag - I wish I had fired him earlier and f**** his wife!"

With Musk, Trump is so much more subdued. "And I think that's because Trump knows that deep down inside Elon ...," Kosta says statesmanlike, "... 400 billion dollars."

"6.3 billion dollars? Elon, you idiot!"

And the native South African doesn't let up: he gave Trump the election victory and finds the president ungrateful. "It's getting personal," summarizes the presenter: "This is Elon saying: I made you great. And like everything else I've made great, I can blow you up."

Now Trump doesn't care if Musk criticizes his policies, his ideas, his family or his children, Kosta believes. "He doesn't give a sh**** about any of that. But the one thing you can't do is let it slip that Trump hasn't won something himself. He thinks he's won everything. Even the things he's lost," it says about the picture of the Capitol storm.

So Trump counters that Musk is just thin-skinned about new e-car regulations and has gone crazy. "He's been freaking out for a long time," Kosta comments. The US president also threatens to withdraw government contracts from Tesla. That can't be much, can it? "6.3 billion dollars last year? Elon, you idiot! That's why you always make a prenup."

"You know you've gone too far when ..."

The whole thing fits in with a crazy year so far, Kosta says: "Most people can't afford to eat eggs anymore. At the same time, these two billionaires are attacking each other from different social media platforms that they own." His conclusion: "Maybe we should eat the rich."

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a beacon. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

Kosta addresses the two squabblers directly. "Let's come down. All right! It's getting too heated. At this point, you can always back off. Let's not say something that can't be taken back, okay? Okay??? Okay???"

That, of course, is the template for Musk's violent shot, in which he nails in the goal that Trump allegedly went on the record with Jeffrey Epstein. "We're a nation at war," the presenter quips. On the other hand, the whole thing isn't that surprising because there are pictures and videos of Trump and the deceased pedophile.

And while Trump fans are now calling for Musk's deportation and Musk fans for Trump's impeachment, Kanye West, of all people, is calling on both parties to tone it down. "Look, you know you've gone too far when Kanye West says, 'Please stop being so chaotic on the internet!"