In the trade dispute with the U.S., surprisingly conciliatory remarks are coming out of Washington. Donald Trump’s trade representative, Jamieson Greer, is praising Switzerland—just a few days before a crucial deadline.

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump's trade representative, Jamieson Greer, has given Switzerland an unusually positive assessment in the trade dispute.

He points to the recent U.S. trade surplus with Switzerland, as well as to investments by Swiss companies in the United States.

The statements come shortly before the U.S. transitional tariffs expire and could give the ongoing negotiations a boost. Summary created with

In the deadlocked trade dispute between Switzerland and the United States, there are surprising signs of optimism. Unusually positive signals are coming from within U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle, of all places.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed satisfaction with the ongoing talks. “The Swiss are doing many of the things they need to do to get along with the U.S.,” Greer said. While he could “guarantee nothing,” he added that things were moving “in a positive direction.”

Positive Signs for Bern

These statements are likely to be noted with interest in Bern. That’s because the deadline for the temporary U.S. transitional tariffs expires on July 24. Until then, both sides will try to find a lasting solution to the trade dispute.

Greer pointed to a development that has recently been a source of satisfaction in Washington: In the past six to seven months, the U.S. has run a trade surplus with Switzerland.

"This is a truly positive development," said the trade representative. He also emphasized that Swiss companies continue to invest heavily in the United States.

Switzerland Is Counting on an Agreement

The Swiss delegation, too, had recently expressed cautious optimism. State Secretary Helene Budliger said in recent days that she still expected an agreement to be reached and had even described tariffs of around 15 percent as a realistic scenario.

Whether the positive statements from Washington will actually lead to a concrete agreement is likely to become clear in the coming days. Greer himself, however, tempered expectations, saying he could not offer any guarantees at this time.